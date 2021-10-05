VMware Edge brings consistency with cloud, data center

VMware's pursuit of simplifying multi-cloud operations for corporate IT includes helping companies run, manage and secure applications at the edge of public and private clouds. To help customers do all three, VMware introduced a technology stack for edge workloads.

VMware introduced the new product portfolio, called VMware Edge, at the VMworld user conference, held virtually this week. The offering provides a compute stack and VMware's secure access service edge (SASE). The company also has a version of VMware Edge for communications service providers (CSP).

In general, edge computing is a distributed IT architecture that processes and analyzes cloud data and then delivers the results to end users in a wide variety of organizations. VMware has taken its stack of virtualized compute, storage and networking in the data center and has modified it for the edge while keeping the technology familiar enough for customers to understand how to use it.

"[VMware Edge] will at least keep the infrastructure consistent across all the different varieties of edge," IDC analyst Gary Chen said. At the same time, the edge infrastructure would be in line with what exists in the data center and with VMware's virtual infrastructure in public clouds.