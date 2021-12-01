AWS to take on Microsoft Azure in private 5G

AWS has introduced a private 5G managed service that collects device data from the factory floor, fulfillment center or other enterprise operation and sends it to the AWS cloud for processing and analysis. The offering will compete with Microsoft Azure's cellular networking product, pMEC.

AWS launched a preview of the service at its re:Invent customer and partner conference in Las Vegas this week. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said buyers could expect simplified deployment and management.

"With AWS Private 5G, you can set up and scale a private, mobile network in days instead of months," said Selipsky during his keynote. "It's shockingly easy."

The steps for deployment do appear simple. A customer goes to its AWS console and specifies the network's coverage and capacity. AWS then delivers the appropriate small cell radio base station and server, which customers connect to the internet and a power outlet.

After setting up the hardware, a customer would return to the console and acknowledge receiving the product. AWS would then download the network configurations. Following that process, the customer would insert the included SIM cards into the devices it wants to connect to the network.

Enterprises would manage and operate the system like any other AWS resource. They can also add existing access and security policies.

AWS plans to offer pay-as-you-go pricing based on throughput, said Selipsky, who took over as CEO this year after Andy Jassy left the post to become chief executive of AWS parent Amazon.

Ed Anderson, a Gartner research vice president and distinguished analyst, said AWS' pricing model could reduce costs for customers. "They can theoretically deploy their 5G environment more cost-effectively because it uses on-demand pricing," he said.

AWS CEO Adam Selipsky delivers the opening keynote at AWS re:Invent this week.