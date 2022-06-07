Extreme Networks integrates acquisitions with SD-WAN, switch

Extreme Networks announced three products -- a general-purpose SD-WAN, a 5720 switch and a digital twin product -- to integrate the vendor's various recent acquisitions more tightly.

The announcements made at Extreme Connect this week will ensure customers who joined Extreme through one of its acquisitions will have the same cloud-managed wired, wireless and WAN experience as longtime customers.

ExtremeCloud SD-WAN is Extreme Networks' first SD-WAN offering. It was developed from the tech the vendor acquired when it purchased Ipanema, the SD-WAN division of Infovista, for $73 million in 2021. ExtremeCloud SD-WAN can be purchased as a subscription, and offers security services including advanced threat prevention powered by Check Point and built-in firewalls.

The general-purpose SD-WAN's value-add over a third-party option is its ability to tightly integrate with the rest of the vendor's portfolio. As a result, ExtremeCloud SD-WAN will most interest customers who already have an end-to-end Extreme networking environment, said Bob Laliberte, an analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group.

Unifying the hardware environment Because Extreme Networks has been on a buying spree in recent years, even end-to-end Extreme customers may have very different legacy hardware. The vendor acquired Zebra Technologies' wireless LAN business in 2016, Avaya's campus networking business and Brocade's data center business in 2017 and Aerohive Networks' cloud-managed portfolio in 2019, in addition to Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN business in 2021. Extreme's second product announcement, the 5720 Universal Switch, is meant to address that problem. Whether a customer has legacy hardware from one of the acquired companies or brand-new Extreme environment, the wired and wireless 5720 Universal switches will operate identically. "We talk about Juniper 'Mist-ifying,' right? It's the opposite of that -- they bought a bunch of different companies and they're 'Extreme-ifying,'" Laliberte said about the increased interoperability the new switch offers. Like the rest of the 5000-series switches, the 5720 is managed using ExtremeCloud IQ, the cloud-based network management platform built with technologies from the 2019 Aerohive acquisition. The new switches are aimed at midsize to large enterprises, and they offer 1, 2.5, 5 and 10 Gb connections in all ports.