A network compliance checklist for remote work

Remote work is a compelling alternative to in-person work, and it's also an important capability of organizations when disasters that could disrupt operations strike. Being able to transition employees from in-person to remote work quickly is part of an organization's resilience strategy.

The success and acceptance of remote work have been made possible largely through improvements in network technology, such as VPNs, the internet and improved network security. Network connectivity is the glue that makes remote work possible. This shift with remote work necessitates continued improvements in network compliance, especially with the challenges of maintaining secure and resilient networks.

This article explores compliance issues network professionals face regarding remote work and offers insights into relevant network security and regulatory strategies.

Challenges resulting from remote work As remote work has increased, traditional network perimeters have had to contend with connectivity from diverse locations. As such, network managers must deal with home-based network devices, the use of personal and possibly unsecured computers and the increased potential for security breaches when remote connections are insufficiently protected. Network management teams now navigate connectivity issues based on various standards and frameworks. But network management teams have many different products and services available to establish secure remote work environments. Network protocols and devices used in enterprise networks are applicable to remote work. The challenge is to establish stable, enforceable policies and procedures for managing remote devices.