How enterprise networks use WAN virtualization

Virtualization is a backbone of network design, management and security in the modern enterprise. Surprisingly, in most enterprises, virtualization came to the WAN last, but it arrived with enormous sophistication in a short time.

Virtualize the WAN: Layers, like an ogre Carriers were the first to use virtualization in the WAN. They introduced technologies, such as MPLS, to provide what appear to customers to be isolated WANs but which share infrastructure within the customer-facing edge. Providers use virtualization for the same key reasons enterprises do, such as the following: to reduce costs by sharing infrastructure, instead of duplicating it for different use cases;

to provide privacy and security via logical segmentation of traffic on shared infrastructure; and

to enable performance management specific to the traffic within a virtual network. Abstraction layer Enterprise-focused virtualization began to emerge in the mid-2010s. The initial goal with these strategies was to extend virtualization to the underlying connectivity in enterprise WANs. These virtualization platforms provide a layer of abstraction immediately above the WAN connections, so capacity can then be allocated to WAN traffic, instead of pointing traffic at a specific interface. Physical connectivity The physical connections are underneath this abstraction layer. Because of the abstraction, changes in the connection pool -- such as swapping one provider for another -- don't necessitate changes in how capacity is used. This capability accomplishes the two following goals: It can make many things look like one. It can make one thing look like many. In other words, abstraction makes many links look like one, available as long as any of the links work. This enables the platforms to reroute traffic from a failed or failing link to a working link, transparently to applications and users. It also enables the aggregate bandwidth of multiple links to be allocated to different classes of traffic as needed. Virtual WAN overlay Virtualizing away the physical details of WAN connectivity was the crucial first step in the WAN virtualization journey. With the tight coupling of logical WAN to physical WAN broken, it became possible to create multiple logical WANs, or virtual WANs, overlaying the same physical layer. Virtual WANs can carve up and allocate overall capacity across various traffic classes, as defined by application needs, institutional priority or any number of criteria over time. Different subsets of sites and users can have different sets of WAN traffic management rules.

SD-WAN Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) emerged as the logical endpoint of the WAN virtualization movement. SD-WAN fully applies the bifurcation between the control plane and data plane at the heart of software-defined networking to the problems of the WAN. SD-WAN supports management of the WAN as a unit instead of as a large collection of individual sites. For management purposes, SD-WAN abstracts away as much as possible the details of any given site's connectivity profile. This abstraction enables network managers to focus on defining policies to govern traffic management at a higher level than interface configurations. There is no magic with SD-WAN, though. Someone always has to deal with the details of physical connectivity, whether it's an enterprise network engineer or an MSP engineer. The number of such folks required, however, and the number of times and ways in which they have to deal with the underlay's details should greatly decrease.