Carrier network virtualization leads to enterprise services

As one of the broadest and most important networking topics, network virtualization is a way of using infrastructure that was once purpose-built to support multiple users, lower costs for users and raise profits for telecommunications carriers.

Because virtualization has been around for a long time, how will its adoption continue to influence enterprise network services? Let's explore different virtualization models and how they affect enterprise needs.

Carriers use two basic virtualization models today:

Network virtualization uses virtualization technology to subdivide network infrastructure to offer specialized per-user services. Feature virtualization creates service features through hosted software components rather than through dedicated appliances.

So, where are we with both models, and where are we headed?

MPLS VPNs and SD-WAN start the movement Network virtualization has been around for decades in the form of VPNs. In the early days, VPNs were offered both at OSI Layers 2 and 3 -- the data-link layer and network layer. Now, however, nearly all VPN services are IP VPNs based on MPLS. MPLS VPNs use MPLS tunnels to separate a given user's IP traffic from that of other users or from the public internet. They typically require business-level access technology, like Carrier Ethernet, and the use of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routers. That combination makes it difficult to connect small sites or locations where business services aren't readily available. Software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) is the next-generation VPN strategy, although many organizations currently use it primarily to supplement MPLS VPNs in areas where MPLS is neither affordable nor available. SD-WAN creates an overlay network that uses IP -- usually, the internet -- as a transport resource. Because SD-WAN supports the same address space an enterprise would use for its MPLS VPN, it does the job of extending a VPN to smaller sites. Recent feature enhancements to most SD-WAN products also enable SD-WAN connections to cloud-hosted applications, extending the corporate VPN into one or more clouds as well. SD-WAN is likely the fastest-growing new carrier service, but the majority of SD-WAN services are currently offered through MSPs rather than by the carriers themselves. Part of the reason is many smaller sites that can't be connected via MPLS VPNs are out of the carriers' prime service area, often in a different country, which makes support for those sites difficult. Some carriers also fear that promoting SD-WAN could threaten their MPLS VPN service business. Still, some carriers are doing well with SD-WAN services, and it's certain more will enter the market over time.

Emerging network virtualization services In terms of emerging network virtualization services, the only one currently visible among carriers is 5G network slicing. 5G specifications call on the ability to partition not only IP networks, but also radio access networks into slices that could offer different levels of quality of service or security and also be private networks. Given that a growing number of companies rely on smartphone connections to their customers, partners and employees, network slicing could support a mobile business model. Carriers believe wireless and wireline services will converge on a common core network as 5G is being deployed, however. That would make network slicing a VPN technology and potentially create new and more universal VPN services in the future. Carriers rely on two models of virtualization: network virtualization and feature virtualization.

NFV provides feature virtualization Feature virtualization is itself a multifaceted space. In 2012, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute launched the Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) Industry Specification Group to create a specification for hosting network service features on servers. While NFV had a broad target of features, the majority of the work focused on replacing security customer premises equipment and other CPE with cloud-resident features. This quickly evolved into a model called universal CPE (uCPE), an open-premises device designed to be loaded by the carrier with feature software based on enterprise customer needs. Some carriers offer uCPE with additional supplementary cloud-hosted features either to supplement CPE or to act as a backup. Because NFV requires specialized software, hardware and management tools, NFV and the uCPE strategy didn't take off as some expected. Instead, carriers adopted both proprietary and white box CPE elements. These can be grouped into the two following categories: Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Security Service Edge (SSE) Neither of these categories arose from formal standardization, so the terms' definitions aren't set in stone. But most people in the networking industry agree that SSE is SASE without incorporated SD-WAN features. To be broadly useful to enterprises, SSE either has to be associated with MPLS VPNs or used in conjunction with public cloud services via the internet.