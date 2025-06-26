How to configure multiple DHCP scopes on one Windows server

Administrators almost always rely on the Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol service to automatically make IP address configurations available to clients. Though DHCP is an essential service on most networks, deploying a single DHCP server for each subnet or other IP address ranges the network might contain isn't practical.

DHCP handles many critical network settings for clients, such as the IP address, subnet mask, router (default gateway) and DNS server. Despite this, DHCP is a lightweight service, so using an entire server's functionality on this single feature isn't cost-effective. Instead, administrators should manage multiple DHCP scopes on a single server, saving money and administrative effort. Windows Server is a solid platform for DHCP, and you can get the most from it by deploying multiple scopes on a single server.

Configuring multiple DHCP scopes on a Windows server is straightforward, but there are a few specific details to remember. This article covers how to deploy multiple DHCP scopes on one Windows server to enhance efficiency and centralize service management.

DHCP summary Before beginning, make sure you have a solid understanding of the DHCP service. DHCP server administrators configure a scope -- or range -- of IP addresses and related settings. DHCP clients acquire IP address configurations from this pool using the following four-step lease generation process: DHCP discover. The client broadcasts for a DHCP server. DHCP offer. The DHCP server responds to the broadcast by offering an IP address configuration. DHCP request. The client requests the use of the IP address configuration from the DHCP server. DHCP acknowledge. The DHCP server completes the process by acknowledging the client's request. At the end of this process, the client device has a complete IP address configuration. Figure 1: Windows client displays its IP address configuration, including the DHCP Enabled, Lease Obtained and Lease Expires information.

Deploying DHCP It's likely your environment already has at least one DHCP server deployed. If not, install the service using the following PowerShell cmdlet: Install-WindowsFeature DHCP -IncludeManagementTools Launch the DHCP management console from the Tools menu of the Server Manager Utility. It's best to do this on an isolated test network so the experimental scopes don't interfere with the network's existing IP address infrastructure. You must authorize the DHCP server in Active Directory before it leases IP addresses to clients. To do this, right-click the server node in the DHCP console and select the Authorize option. You must have domain admin or enterprise admin privileges to authorize the server. Figure 2: Verify the authorization of a DHCP server in Active Directory using PowerShell.