How to avoid duplicate IP addresses in a network

IP addresses are a crucial component of network configuration. Humans rely on hostnames and switches to manage traffic with MAC addresses, while routers and hosts use IP addresses to make networking efficient.

Duplicate IP addresses are among the most troublesome network configuration problems. Duplicate IP addresses occur when two or more nodes believe they hold the only copy of a unique IP address identifier.

Depending on the devices and OSes involved, duplicate IP addresses can create serious communication problems in a network. For example, if two Windows devices discover they have the same IP address, they both stop communicating in the network. Other platforms might continue to function, which can lead to network errors or misdelivered packets.

Network administrators can avoid this critical mistake when they track IP address allocation effectively and accurately.

How duplicate IP addresses occur Duplicate IP addresses occur in environments that don't carefully document address assignments. Devices receive IP address settings in the following ways: Static assignment. Administrators manually configure a device with an unchanging IP address.

Administrators manually configure a device with an unchanging IP address. Dynamic assignment. A Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) server leases IP addresses to client devices. Most network environments rely on a combination of static and dynamic IP addresses. Servers, routers, network printers and other service nodes generally receive static IP addresses. Client devices -- such as workstations, laptops, phones, tablets and other more transient systems that don't host file-sharing or services -- typically lease dynamic IP addresses. Network administrators can use the ipconfig command ipconfig /all to quickly display a system's network settings, such as whether the system received the address manually or automatically. Figure 1. The ipconfig /all command displays all network settings. Duplicate addresses frequently occur when the DHCP server offers clients IP addresses that administrators have already manually assigned to servers. Misconfigurations within DHCP services are another possible source of the issue. A network could have two DHCP servers with overlapping scopes, which are pools of available addresses to lease. Perhaps two different administrators configured the servers without communicating or checking all the existing server scopes. Another DHCP misconfiguration is significantly more subtle. Administrators can reserve IP addresses for specific clients in DHCP. This option enables a client device to always receive the same IP address without administrators manually assigning one. These settings are a little more challenging to track, which increases the likelihood of them being statically assigned by mistake. Figure 2. Network administrators shouldn't reserve statically assigned IP addresses in DHCP. The final scenario involves unknown or unexpected DHCP servers. These often appear as wireless access points (APs). Most small and home office wireless access points include a DHCP service. Suppose a device has been set up in a classroom, collaboration space, cafeteria or other area. The device might begin to offer IP addresses to clients with scopes that overlap with legitimate DHCP services. I experienced a similar situation when I once had a manager bring a wireless AP into an office to use in his department. The AP was already configured to offer the same IP addresses as our production DHCP server.

Track IP address assignments Network administrators should track the IP addresses that are statically assigned to devices. It typically isn't too difficult to track IP addresses in smaller environments, but it might take administrators some time to discover all the configurations if they haven't documented IP addresses before. A tracking method could be as simple as a spreadsheet. For example, I maintained a spreadsheet of columns that specified the hostname, device description, MAC address, statically assigned IP address and notes on why a device justified a static IP. Network administrators should remember to limit static IPs to devices that need them, which should be a small percentage of the network. Figure 3. A simple IP address tracking form. Larger environments can still manually maintain a spreadsheet or small database. However, more effective methods include using IP address management systems, which can discover and log IP address configurations. Network administrators can also thoroughly evaluate their network's IP address situation with port scanners like Nmap or Angry IP Scanner. While these tools can't determine whether an IP address was assigned manually or dynamically, they can identify all online hosts and their IP addresses. Network administrators should use this information to reconcile their spreadsheet or tracking tool, and ensure they have accounted for all devices. Figure 4. Network scanners like Angry IP Scanner help identify IP addresses in use. Protocol analyzers like Wireshark and tcpdump can also help capture and identify client devices with specific IP addresses. Network administrators should filter the captures to search for the exact IP address they're investigating. They can further trace it using the MAC address. Once the network team has identified all statically assigned IP addresses, they can ensure those addresses are not included in any DHCP scopes or IP address reservations. Carefully document the IP address ranges included in the scopes to verify that none of them overlap. Use this information when deploying new DHCP servers or scopes, too.

Best practices to avoid duplicate IP address issues The most critical step to take to avoid duplicate IP addresses is carefully tracking all statically assigned configurations. From there, network administrators should ensure they don't manually duplicate and include those addresses in any DHCP scope. Network administrators should consider following best practices and troubleshooting options, especially if they are working to resolve many duplicate IP address problems in an existing environment. 1. Configure Windows DHCP server to ping IP addresses The Windows Server DHCP service contains the collision detection attempts option. Network administrators can use it to ping an IP address before the DHCP server offers the address to a client. If the DHCP server receives a reply to the ping, it alerts the server not to offer the IP address because it's already in use. If no reply comes, it means the DHCP server can offer the IP address to the client because it's likely unused. Figure 5. Windows DHCP servers can ping IP addresses before offering them to clients to avoid duplicates. Network administrators should remember to disable the collision detection attempts feature if their network functions smoothly, as it drastically slows the DHCP lease generation process client machines use. However, it can identify and avoid many problems in a network rife with duplicate IPs. The Windows DHCP service also maintains extensive log files for troubleshooting issues, such as duplicate IP assignments. 2. Generate an accurate network map Network administrators should carefully map their network subnets and begin by knowing what IP address ranges exist in the network. Network administrators should reconcile this list against their tracking mechanism and DHCP scopes to ensure they've accounted for all segments and possible sources of static IP addresses. An accurate network map helps teams troubleshoot innumerable network problems. Port scanners like Nmap are excellent for this practice. Figure 6. Network maps and documentation are critical, and tools like Nmap help ensure these are accurate. 3. Design DHCP scopes carefully As network administrators redesign their network's IP address infrastructure from the ground up, they must structure the addressing scheme to simplify static IP address management. Suppose a network has a Class C subnet of host addresses from 192.168.2.1/24 through 192.168.2.254/24. The network administrators could set aside the first 20 addresses for static assignments, such as routers, servers, printers and other devices. In that case, the network administrators don't need to include those addresses in the DHCP scope. They should begin the scope with 192.168.2.21/24 and continue through 192.168.1.254/24. The DHCP server can't possibly offer IP addresses it doesn't know exist. Network administrators must leave room to grow within the static IP addresses they set aside. Figure 7. Isolate static IP addresses to the front of a scope and don't include them in the scope range to avoid duplicates. Network administrators should standardize this practice to ensure consistency throughout their environment. This can help with other troubleshooting scenarios, too. For example, if a log file entry references 192.168.2.10, it represents a server, switch, printer or other network device, rather than a client system.