How to troubleshoot IP settings with Windows ipconfig

When troubleshooting networks, nothing compares to the standard ipconfig command.

This powerful Windows command-line utility lets network support personnel view and manage many essential IP-related settings. When network teams troubleshoot or fix problems with critical servers or end-user workstations, ipconfig is typically one of the first tools they use.

This article explains why ipconfig is critical and demonstrates multiple ways of using it in specific networking scenarios.

Troubleshoot the client's IP configuration

One of the most essential features ipconfig provides is the ability to display system settings. While a few of the advanced options enable reconfiguration, ipconfig's primary purpose is that of a research utility.

To start, open the Windows Terminal or Windows PowerShell console, and then type ipconfig.

The ipconfig command displays basic network settings useful for troubleshooting.

The results include the system's IP address -- both IPv4 and IPv6 -- subnet mask, default gateway and DNS suffix for each network interface.

Network administrators can use this information to determine the following:

If the system has a standard IPv4 or Automatic Private IP Addressing address -- if the system has an APIPA address, it could indicate a Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) lease problem.

If the system has the correct IPv4 address, particularly if the address is statically assigned or reserved.

If the system has the correct subnet mask and default gateway information.

Network administrators should compare this information to their network documentation or their own knowledge of the correct network settings. If the IP address is incorrect or an APIPA address, you've determined the issue.

Display all results

As useful as the standard ipconfig output is, an even more comprehensive report is available with the /all option. This command produces many results, but some of the most important information includes the detailed hostname, media state, MAC address, DHCP and DNS information. These fields are essential for network troubleshooting.

The ipconfig /all command displays more information, including DHCP and DNS results.

You can often skip ipconfig for the ipconfig /all command during troubleshooting.

Review DHCP lease information

The ipconfig command results can indicate address assignment problems. If the system dynamically leases the address from a DHCP server, network administrators might need to update its existing lease or acquire a new one. Don't worry -- ipconfig has an option for that.

To update or renew the existing lease, type the following:

ipconfig /renew

Some network administrators rarely use the ipconfig /release command on its own. It's typically better for clients to get new IP configurations. To do this, release the current address back to the DHCP server, and force it to complete the entire DHCP lease generation process again.

Here's the process to do so:

ipconfig /release

ipconfig /renew

Notice that ipconfig /all displays the lease's expiration information.

Fix name resolution issues

Name resolution is one of the most critical network services. DNS usually provides this service by relating hostnames to IP addresses. If a client device does not resolve names correctly, it's likely that the network's DNS settings have an error in its IP configuration.

The first scenario involves how the client caches resolved names. Windows clients automatically cache name resolution results, which temporarily store them, in memory.

To display that cache, type the following:

ipconfig /displaydns

Display the cached name resolution information by using the ipconfig /displaydns command.

Flush the cache to clear out any old or incorrect name resolution results by typing the following:

ipconfig /flushdns

It's a useful step in troubleshooting to flush the DNS cache.

The second scenario concerns how the client registers itself with the DNS server. This registration creates a resource record with the system's hostname and IP address. Windows systems usually automatically register this information with the configured DNS server and populate the DNS database. However, if it appears that the system hasn't registered its information, registered the wrong information or acquired a new unregistered IP configuration, network administrators can use ipconfig to update the DNS server.

To update the server, type the following command:

ipconfig /registerdns

This registration creates a new resource record on the DNS server.