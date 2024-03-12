How to ensure optimal network workload placement

With every new workload an enterprise deploys, IT teams decide where to run it -- on premises, in a cloud or as hybrid. Picking the wrong option can result in unexpectedly high costs, poor application performance or significant cybersecurity and legal risks.

Ideally, IT teams should follow a well-documented network workload placement process, one that is visible to all stakeholders and transparent with respect to criteria. Following this process for workload placement enables teams to consider a wide range of factors, including the following:

Regulatory and compliance concerns.

Cost.

Scaling requirements.

Agility, or acceptable time to production.

Workload longevity.

Staff expertise.

Application architecture.

However, the most important requirements focus on networking and cybersecurity.

Network performance is key Proper workload placement considers several aspects of network performance. One is latency. The workload's front end has to be placed in a location that ensures most users don't experience a lot of latency, or latency that is so variable that the application is unusable. Another factor is latency among the components of the application itself. Most modern applications comprise multiple services or microservices. The longer it takes traffic to move from one to another, the more likely it is that the end users will experience poor performance no matter what. As a result, engineers and architects should design plans that minimize and reduce the variability of latency among components. One way to do that is to place the components in the same data center, or in an environment in which the data center is directly connected to IaaS. Engineers also need to pay attention to application attributes that go beyond latency, such as how much data it moves -- both in megabits per second and how many megabytes are required for a typical transaction. Even the pattern of network usage can be significant: An application that sends streams of many small packets needs different things from the network than one that sends streams of fewer, larger packets.