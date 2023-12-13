6 types of quantum network topologies

It's critical to implement an appropriate network topology to design efficient architectures for enterprise-level quantum networks. A relevant quantum networking topology enables quantum infrastructure to optimize the multinode network and process large-scale quantum information.

Unlike classical networking, quantum networking establishes the state of entanglement, which is when two quantum particles interact and become linked. These particles exhibit excited states -- higher energy capable of more efficient computation -- and distribute the states between two or more nodes. A node in a quantum network can be a quantum processor, repeater, sensor, transceiver, gateway or memory. These nodes perform the function of storing, extracting, handling, processing and distributing qubits.

Hypothetically, an efficient quantum network processes large-scale quantum information through multiple nodes located at various points over large distances. The local arrangement of the quantum network must cover long distances to overcome the limitations of classical communication. Practical quantum networks are much smaller.

Quantum network topologies use various arrangements to deploy spatially separated or interconnected nodes in a quantum network. These nodes exchange entangled quantum bits ( qubits ) and perform quantum computing tasks. The most important function of a quantum networking topology is to provide the path for transmitting and receiving quantum information.

In classical communication, a network topology is a physical or virtual local arrangement of networking devices to form a network for intercommunication and data flow. Similarly, a quantum networking topology is an arrangement of spatially independent or interconnected nodes that exchange quantum information -- mostly entangled states -- within a quantum network infrastructure.

Different quantum network topologies

To exchange quantum information, two nodes must be coupled. A quantum network topology can have N number of connected nodes, but only permissible nodes are coupled together to exchange quantum information.

Quantum networking uses similar topologies as networking topologies. A few of them are listed below with their effect on the performance of the quantum networks.

1. Linear chain network

A linear chain quantum network resembles a chain of coupled nodes because it consists of linearly and sequentially coupled nodes. Each quantum node is coupled to the two nearest neighboring nodes: the predecessor and successor. A linear chain quantum network enables unidimensional data flow from one point to another point.

Implementing a linear chain network topology is among the simplest ways to transfer excitations between two nodes. The sequential order of the linear chain quantum network offers a low rate and limits its scalability to short distances.

2. Tree tensor network

A quantum tree tensor network (TTN) represents a branched connection where each node has its own hierarchical tensor. The parent node bifurcates into two or more child nodes, while each secondary node is coupled to two or more tertiary nodes and so on.

Tree tensor topologies are best suited for multiflow quantum infrastructures and have a better framework to represent quantum states. The hierarchical arrangement in tree tensors eliminates the probability of network congestion. But a high number of branches can load the TTN and increase computational cost in the quantum infrastructure.

3. Star network

A star quantum network couples a single node to all the other nodes, offering long-range quantum communication. But it's important to note that all the other nodes are not coupled to each other. In a star quantum network, nodes can transfer excited states beyond the local nodes.

Experimental studies have shown that a five-node star quantum network with four entanglement generation sources violates the nonlocality principle, which states that quantum particles can know the states of other particles and match those states. The violation of nonlocality makes the network susceptible to eavesdroppers.

4. Ring network

A ring quantum network resembles a ringlike structure where all the nodes are placed in a circular arrangement. Each node is coupled to the preceding and successive nodes, and adding more nodes in the ring makes them scalable in quantum infrastructure. A ring quantum network is also sometimes called a closed-loop quantum network.

Quantum cryptography protocols, like quantum key distribution, can be implemented using the ring quantum network topology. But some drawbacks of ring quantum networks include limited capabilities to overcome quantum networking bottlenecks and reduced network efficiency that can result from single-node failure.

5. Mesh network

In a mesh quantum network, a single node is coupled to several other nodes. Each node can connect to two or more nodes to offer multipath quantum communication, but the interconnected nodes aren't necessarily neighbors.

A mesh quantum network is a nonhierarchical topology. It tends to reduce hop-by-hop delays in quantum network infrastructure. In case of node failure, quantum information can be transmitted or received through other nodes without hindering quantum communication.

Increasing node numbers and making more internodal connections can enhance the scalability of quantum networks. But a quantum mesh topology can be slightly complex for routing protocols.

6. Fully connected network

A fully connected quantum network topology couples every node together. A single node performs the functions of the sender and the receiver to maintain the bidirectional flow of quantum information. This topology forms a highly interconnected, weblike quantum network for efficient communication.

The presence of multiple data paths to send or receive qubits improves network performance. But, because each node is interconnected, a fully connected quantum network can experience congestion, increasing the need to deploy a reliable decongestion protocol. Intersecting routes might predominantly introduce propagation delay and latency.