White box networking use cases and how to get started

In an effort to reduce cloud costs, some enterprises are removing certain workloads out of the cloud to run them in their data centers.

When enterprises bring workloads home, they focus attention back on data center operations, which renews interest in ways to reduce data center operations costs. This might motivate organizations to explore white box networking to generate considerable savings at scale.

What is white box networking? White box networks use unbranded network hardware. Original device manufacturers (ODMs) build switches for big-name network vendors to add to their proprietary firmware and software. But ODMs also build unbranded network switches, known as white box switches. Enterprises load white box switches with their own software in place of proprietary material. This software can take the form of a standalone switching OS that makes the box an unmanaged switch or a data plane device OS. A data plane OS makes the device part of a software-defined network, which a separate device acting as an software-defined network controller manages. Manufacturers use commodity network chips -- also known as merchant silicon -- from vendors such as Broadcom or Intel and general-purpose x86-type CPUs to build white box switches. Organizations typically buy these switches directly from the manufacturer or from a VAR. Big-name network vendors sometimes sell gray box switches without their intellectual property, but the switches remain subject to their quality checks and remain eligible for support. This is also known as brite box networking. White box hardware options include switches, servers, customer premises equipment and brite boxes. Some switch software is free and open source code, such as Linux Foundation OpenSwitch or Open Compute Project's Open Network Linux platform. Proprietary options are also available from vendors like Arista Networks or Pica8. White box switches can fill any switch role: core, distribution, edge, spine, leaf and data center. Also, because network pros can deploy white box switches in a full software-defined network, these switches can serve the more flexible role of the software-defined network data plane device. White box switches can perform the following tasks and more: Move packets like a switch.

Block packets like a firewall.

Distribute packets like a load balancer.

White box switch use cases Enterprises have two main reasons for why they might want to fold white box switches into their strategies: cost and independence. On the cost side, white box switches can save a significant amount when compared to conventional vendor-driven platforms. Research models from Nemertes, based on multiple organizations, found that organizations could save from 30% to 70% on hardware alone, compared to discounted name-brand switches. Enterprises without shelf-spare models could yield additional savings on maintenance and support. On the independence side, many organizations feel locked in by their primary network vendor and its approaches to licensing, maintenance and support. Enterprises with advanced needs can find themselves limited to the products their vendor releases and when their vendor releases them. Enterprises with basic needs carry the weight of expansive feature sets full of capabilities they never use. These features bloat the software and increase the volume and frequency of bug fixes. This also increases the threat surface of the platform and creates more opportunities for misconfigurations. Not only do white box switches use network OSes that tend to be free of needless features, but they can also run a variety of platforms, which enables enterprises to find platforms that serve them best.