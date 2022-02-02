A day in the life of a cybersecurity manager

Cybersecurity leaders and their teams can't seem to catch a break. Every day, they're faced with new vulnerabilities to patch, breaches to avoid and ransomware attacks to prevent -- all with little or no help from their colleagues.

"It hasn't let up. It's still hockey with no bench and full agendas with 55- to 60-hour weeks," said Todd Barnum, CISO at GoPro and author of The Cybersecurity Manager's Guide: The Art of Building Your Security Program.

In the book, Barnum discusses the challenges of advocating for and integrating security into an organization's business priorities. He suggests that few people understand a cybersecurity leader's role and responsibilities -- and even fewer recognize the amount of time and resources needed to fully protect an organization's assets.

A successful security leader, he says, must educate teams across the company on the importance of cybersecurity, while simultaneously handling the eight domains of infosec: security and risk management; asset security; security engineering and architecture; communications and network security; identity and access management; security assessment and testing; security operations; and software development security.

In this excerpt from Chapter 1 of Barnum's book, look at an hour-by-hour breakdown of a typical security leader's workday.



The Cybersecurity Manager's

Guide by Todd Barnum. Click here to learn more aboutby Todd Barnum.

Since no one understands your job, no one can appreciate what it takes to get your job done. Some may claim to, but in reality they don't -- and you know they don't. I've worked with bosses who've told me they used to run InfoSec functions at other companies, but after talking with them for a couple of minutes, it's clear they don't know the job either. One of the rocket scientists I had the pleasure of working for (or with) didn't know the difference between logging and scanning. Ouch.

Nobody knows the diversity of services you provide across the company or appreciates the breadth of technologies you must master. For each department and team in the company, you provide a different service. For the legal department, you provide computer forensic support (among many other activities). To other departments, you write company policy, support compliance efforts, and provide business-to-business (B2B) risk-assessment services, web app pentesting, red team exercises, incident response services, tabletop exercises for simulated incidents, awareness training for general staff, and on and on. There isn't one person beyond your team who understands the diversity of tasks that make up your job description, or the demands this places on you and your team. After all, we hire "high-speed" technical people, and none of them want anything to do with running phishing tests; it isn't sexy work engineers want to do.

Check out a Q&A with author Todd Barnum. He discusses cybersecurity leadership challenges, offers advice on how to make security a businesswide priority and explains why cybersecurity is so misunderstood within an organization.