Penetration testers use a variety of offensive security tools to evaluate an organization's security stance and find potential vulnerabilities. While pen testers can use off-the-shelf tools, such as Wireshark or Scapy, to handle such tasks, it's also good to know how to write a custom script. One popular programming language to do this is Python.

With Python, pen testers can create scripts to build network sniffers, exfiltrate data, search for exploits and conduct forensics following a breach.

To help pen testers learn how to use Python for penetration testing, authors Justin Seitz, security practitioner and co-founder of security and intelligence company Dark River Systems, and Tim Arnold, principal software developer at SAS Institute, wrote Black Hat Python: Python Programming for Hackers and Pentesters 2nd Edition. An update of the 2015 release, the 2021 version includes coding with Python 3.

Here, read an excerpt from Chapter 10 of the book. Arnold and Seitz describe how to use Python for Windows privilege escalation attacks, providing provide pen testers with the Python libraries needed and explaining how to create a service to execute scripts.

So you've popped a box inside a nice, juicy Windows network. Maybe you leveraged a remote heap overflow, or you phished your way in. It's time to start looking for ways to escalate privileges.

Even if you're already operating as SYSTEM or Administrator, you probably want several ways of achieving those privileges, in case a patch cycle kills your access. It can also be important to have a catalog of privilege escalations in your back pocket, as some enterprises run software that may be difficult to analyze in your own environment, and you may not run into that software until you're in an enterprise of the same size or composition.

In a typical privilege escalation, you'd exploit a poorly coded driver or native Windows kernel issue, but if you use a low-quality exploit or there's a problem during exploitation, you run the risk of causing system instability. Let's explore some other means of acquiring elevated privileges on Windows. System administrators in large enterprises commonly schedule tasks or services that execute child processes, or run VBScript or PowerShell scripts to automate activities. Vendors, too, often have automated, built-in tasks that behave the same way. We'll try to take advantage of any high-privilege processes that handle files or execute binaries that are writable by low-privilege users. There are countless ways for you to try to escalate privileges on Windows, and we'll cover only a few. However, when you understand these core concepts, you can expand your scripts to begin exploring other dark, musty corners of your Windows targets.

We'll start by learning how to apply Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) programming to create a flexible interface that monitors the creation of new processes. We'll harvest useful data such as the file paths, the user who created the process, and enabled privileges. Then we'll hand off all filepaths to a file-monitoring script that continuously keeps track of any new files created, as well as what gets written to them. This tells us which files the high-privilege processes are accessing. Finally, we'll intercept the file-creation process by injecting our own scripting code into the file and make the high-privilege process execute a command shell. The beauty of this whole process is that it doesn't involve any API hooking, so we can fly under most antivirus software's radar.

Installing the Prerequisites We need to install a few libraries to write the tooling in this chapter. Execute the following in a cmd.exe shell on Windows: C:\Users\tim\work> pip install pywin32 wmi pyinstaller You may have installed pyinstaller when you made your keylogger and screenshot-taker in Chapter 8, but if not, install it now (you can use pip). Next, we'll create the sample service we'll use to test our monitoring scripts.

Creating the Vulnerable BlackHat Service The service we're creating emulates a set of vulnerabilities commonly found in large enterprise networks. We'll be attacking it later in this chapter. This service will periodically copy a script to a temporary directory and execute it from that directory. Open bhservice.py to get started: import os

import servicemanager

import shutil

import subprocess

import sys



import win32event

import win32service

import win32serviceutil



SRCDIR = 'C:\\Users\\tim\\work'

TGTDIR = 'C:\\Windows\\TEMP' Here, we do our imports, set the source directory for the script file, and then set the target directory where the service will run it. Now, we'll create the actual service using a class: class BHServerSvc(win32serviceutil.ServiceFramework):

_svc_name_ = "BlackHatService"

_svc_display_name_ = "Black Hat Service"

_svc_description_ = ("Executes VBScripts at regular intervals." +

" What could possibly go wrong?")

1 def __init__(self,args):

self.vbs = os.path.join(TGTDIR, 'bhservice_task.vbs')

self.timeout = 1000 * 60



win32serviceutil.ServiceFramework.__init__(self, args)

self.hWaitStop = win32event.CreateEvent(None, 0, 0, None)



2 def SvcStop(self): self.ReportServiceStatus(win32service.SERVICE_STOP_PENDING)

win32event.SetEvent(self.hWaitStop)



3 def SvcDoRun(self): self.ReportServiceStatus(win32service.SERVICE_RUNNING) self.main() This class is a skeleton of what any service must provide. It inherits from the win32serviceutil.ServiceFramework and defines three methods. In the __init__ method, we initialize the framework, define the location of the script to run, set a time out of one minute, and create the event object 1. In the SvcStop method, we set the service status and stop the service 2. In the SvcDoRun method, we start the service and call the main method in which our tasks will run 3. We define this main method next: def main(self):

1 while True:

ret_code = win32event.WaitForSingleObject(

self.hWaitStop, self.timeout)

2 if ret_code == win32event.WAIT_OBJECT_0:

servicemanager.LogInfoMsg("Service is stopping")

break

src = os.path.join(SRCDIR, 'bhservice_task.vbs')

shutil.copy(src, self.vbs)

3 subprocess.call("cscript.exe %s" % self.vbs, shell=False)

os.unlink(self.vbs) In main, we set up a loop 1 that runs every minute, because of the self.timeout parameter, until the service receives the stop signal 2. While it's running, we copy the script file to the target directory, execute the script, and remove the file 3. In the main block, we handle any command line arguments: if __name__ == '__main__':

if len(sys.argv) == 1:

servicemanager.Initialize()

servicemanager.PrepareToHostSingle(BHServerSvc)

servicemanager.StartServiceCtrlDispatcher()

else:

win32serviceutil.HandleCommandLine(BHServerSvc) You may sometimes want to create a real service on a victim machine. This skeleton framework gives you the outline for how to structure one. You can find the bhservice_tasks.vbs script at https://nostarch.com/black-hat-python2E/. Place the file in a directory with bhservice.py and change SRCDIR to point to this directory. Your directory should look like this: 06/22/2020 09:02 AM <DIR> .

06/22/2020 09:02 AM <DIR> ..

06/22/2020 11:26 AM 2,099 bhservice.py

06/22/2020 11:08 AM 2,501 bhservice_task.vbs Now create the service executable with pyinstaller: C:\Users\tim\work> pyinstaller -F --hiddenimport win32timezone bhservice.py This command saves the bservice.exe file in the dist subdirectory. Let's change into that directory to install the service and get it started. As Administrator, run these commands: C:\Users\tim\work\dist> bhservice.exe install

C:\Users\tim\work\dist> bhservice.exe start Now, every minute, the service will write the script file into a temporary directory, execute the script, and delete the file. It will do this until you run the stop command: C:\Users\tim\work\dist> bhservice.exe stop You can start or stop the service as many times as you like. Keep in mind that if you change the code in bhservice.py, you'll also have to create a new executable with pyinstaller and have Windows reload the service with the bhservice update command. When you've finished playing around with the service in this chapter, remove it with bhservice remove. You should be good to go. Now let's get on with the fun part!