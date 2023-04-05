ICS kill chain: Adapting the cyber kill chain to ICS environments

A cybersecurity kill chain is a framework that helps security teams understand the sequence of events during an external attack. Derived from the military concept that identifies the steps in a military attack, a cyber kill chain breaks a cyber attack into steps to help security analysts understand the behaviors and tactics of threat actors.

SANS Institute released the Industrial Control System Kill Chain in 2015 to help analysts understand attackers' behaviors and tactics specifically in ICS attacks. Based on Lockheed Martin's IT Cyber Kill Chain, the ICS Cyber Kill Chain accounts for specific ICS security threats and the layered nature of ICS environments today.

The ICS Kill Chain is especially useful when conducting risk assessments and pen tests against ICS environments. In Chapter 17, "Penetration Testing ICS Environments," of Industrial Cybersecurity, Second Edition, author Pascal Ackerman describes the ICS Kill Chain, including its evolution from the cyber kill chain, steps and phases, as well as how to base pen tests on the ICS Kill Chain. Download a PDF of Chapter 17 for more on ICS pen tests.



The ICS Cyber Kill Chain Due to its unique features and deployment, the ICS requires considerable knowledge about the target's industry -- the ICS environment -- to be able to carry out a successful attack. These unique challenges of an industrial control system require the attacker to avoid interfering with the multitude of sensors and controls and automation devices while performing the attack, as well as being able to pivot through multiple layers of networks that are usually found in such environments (the internet to enterprise networks, to the industrial network to enclaves, and so on). To put these unique challenges into perspective, the SANS Institute (https://www.sans.org/about/) published a report in 2015 that adapts the Cyber Kill Chain to industrial control system environments. This report expands upon the original Intrusion Kill Chain stages by, among other things, dividing the stages into two distinct phases, with the purpose of articulating the ICS characteristics. The following diagram shows the first phase of the ICS Kill Chain: Figure 17.2 -- Phase 1 of the ICS Cyber Kill Chain This first phase is quite similar to the original Kill Chain model and corresponds to what was traditionally called espionage or intelligence operations. Phase 1 reflects the activities and processes of a structured and targeted attack campaign aimed at obtaining the initial foothold into an organization's enterprise/business network. Within this model, the following stages take place: Planning : This is the first stage of the first phase of the attack and includes reconnaissance tasks that aim to collect relevant information about the target. Typically, this involves the attacker perfuming targeted research using open source intelligence ( OSINT ). The reconnaissance process leverages publicly available information such as search engines, corporate blogs, product notes, employee's social media and support forum posts, as well as the use of Shodan and Censys type tools. All these efforts aim to identify the target's public presence and potential weak spots.

