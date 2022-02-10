DEF CON bans social engineering expert Chris Hadnagy

The DEF CON cybersecurity conference banned a former speaker and event organizer from the show for misconduct.

DEF CON organizers announced on Thursday that Christopher Hadnagy had been banned from attending any future DEF CON events. Hadnagy had spoken at the annual conference several times and was the head of the event's Social Engineering Village, a specialized area of the Las Vegas conference that focused on social engineering threats.

"We received multiple CoC violation reports about a DEF CON Village leader, Chris Hadnagy of the SE Village," organizers said in a post on the conference's transparency report. "After conversations with the reporting parties and Chris, we are confident the severity of the transgressions merits a ban from DEF CON."

In addition to his work with DEF CON, Hadnagy founded Social-Engineer, LLC, a consultancy focused on user education and security awareness training. He also authored several books on social engineering threats and is an adjunct professor with the University of Arizona's Cyber Operations program.

It's unclear what allegations were made against Hadnagy or what kind of misconduct he allegedly committed. Neither Hadnagy nor DefCon founder Jeff Moss could be reached to provide any further comment on the matter.

In addition to banning Hadnagy from the event, DefCon organizers said they would be disbanding the DCG414 group after its members were found to have violated conference code of conduct rules.

Members of the group had been associated with, among other things, building inappropriate conference badges and harassment.

"Code of Conduct violations by the group's primary Point of Contact and subsequent mishandling of the event left us without confidence in the group’s leadership," DEF CON organizers said.

The bans come amidst efforts by a number of security conferences to crack down on harassment, misconduct, and general bad behavior by attendees and staffers. In 2019, the organizers of the DerbyCon conference opted to shut down the gathering after multiple allegations of misconduct by attendees.

News of the ban generated a measured response from those in the infosec community. Infosec professional Alyssa Miller told SearchSecurity that she had mixed feelings about the news.

"The transparency is wonderful as well because it removes much of the aura of distrust and skepticism that has surrounded complaints about situations like this in the past," said Miller, who also sits on the board of the BlueTeamCon and CircleCityCon security conferences.

"On the flip side, it's sad to see people that were trusted as leaders in our security community continue to be involved as bad actors in these situations. These are people that others count on, who have position that gives them a certain power dynamic in the industry."