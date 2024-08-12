Risk & Repeat: Recapping Black Hat USA 2024

Two of the major themes of Black Hat USA 2024 were the continued maturity of new AI technology and last month's global IT outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike channel file update.

Black Hat 2024, which took place last week, included news, sessions and events covering the breadth and depth of the security community. For example, the conference's Wednesday keynote was hosted by government security leaders from the U.S., U.K. and European Union and acted as a deep dive into securing election infrastructure during a pivotal global election year. Another focus of the show was cyber insurance, more specifically how the evolving cyber threat landscape is influencing coverage.

But above all, the two most prominent topics of discussion were the continuing maturation of generative AI in the security industry and continued fallout from the global IT outage resulting from an errant update CrowdStrike pushed last month to its Windows servers.

In the former case, many vendor booths prominently advertised AI capabilities, and last Tuesday the conference held a summit dedicated to AI. Many of the conference sessions highlighted security risks and potential threats against the technology, too, including indirect prompt injections.

In the latter case, CrowdStrike opted for a quieter Black Hat, keeping its normal booth space but publishing a major threat research report it had planned with little fanfare and no media interview. Despite an otherwise quiet showing, CrowdStrike president Michael Sentonas showed up at DEF CON's Pwnie Awards and accepted award for "Most Epic Fail" in person.

On this episode of the Risk & Repeat podcast, TechTarget editors Rob Wright and Alex Culafi discussed takeaways from Black Hat 2024.

Subscribe to Risk & Repeat on Apple Podcasts.

Alexander Culafi is a senior information security news writer and podcast host for TechTarget Editorial.