Cryptocurrency theft leaves Beanstalk Farms' future in doubt

Beanstalk Farms is struggling to recover from an attack that not only highlighted simple flaws in its system but also drained all protocol assets.

On Sunday, blockchain analytics company PeckShield alerted the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform to an Etherscan showing suspicious transaction activity. Beanstalk then confirmed the attack on Twitter Sunday and stated an investigation into the nearly $80 million loss of "non-beanstalk user assets" was ongoing. Through a series of social media posts, public statements and conference calls this week, Beanstalk's founders have revealed just how damaging the attack was.

It forced the formerly anonymous owners to reveal their identities, to offer an ethical hacker bounty to the attacker and to pause the entire DeFi system without a restart date in sight. The revelations about the attack also raised questions about the design of BeanStalk's platform, its security posture and who is in charge of the company.

During a sprawling, three-plus hour "Beanstalk Exploit Town Hall" on Discord Sunday evening, the founders, who previously operated under the alias "Publius," revealed their identities as Benjamin Weintraub, Brendan Sanderson and Michael Montoya. The trio attended the University of Chicago together prior to founding the Ethereum-based DeFi protocol.

To kick off the town hall meeting on Sunday, Weintraub said the founders revealed their identities to dispense any notion that they were involved in the attack. He reiterated that sentiment many times, in addition to stating their commitment for Beanstalk to "not have a head in any capacity" and essentially run on its own.

"It's important to acknowledge that we aren't in charge and have never positioned ourselves as in charge of Beanstalk," Weintraub said.

Regardless of Beanstalk's management structure, the platform remains down with no immediate plan to resume. Weintraub chalked that up to an "economics problem" given that there is no money in the liquidity pools. Just days earlier, the company boasted on Twitter that it had $130 million in liquidity and a $95 million market cap.

While Weintraub said the founders contacted the FBI's Internet Crime Center following the attack, they have not heard back.

Flash loan failure Beanstalk, along with blockchain security vendors Omniscia and CertiK, provided insight into how the attacker made off with all the beans. While a vulnerability made the attack possible, there were flaws in the stablecoin protocol that led to its success. In a blog post Tuesday, Beanstalk said "the perpetrator used a flash loan to exploit the protocol's governance mechanism and send the funds to a wallet they controlled." Flash loans are transactions that allow DeFi members to borrow and return funds in an instant without any collateral. "The term 'flash loan' refers to a loan, usually of significant proportion, that is repaid in the same execution flow it is acquired," Omniscia CEO Yvan Nasr told SearchSecurity in an email. "As a result, the loan in traditional terms is opened and closed at the same second, hence the term 'flash.' This is possible because multiple actions in an Ethereum based blockchain can be bundled into the same transaction." Monier Jalal, vice president of marketing at CertiK, said flash loans are a new invention in the DeFi market that were first introduced in January of 2020 and "can be used for both honest and malicious reasons." While unsecured loans with no collateral may sound like a recipe for disaster, flash loans on DeFi platforms are designed to ensure the loan is repaid in the same transaction as the initial borrow. In practice, a flash loan will be canceled if it is not repaid instantaneously. "However, due to the lack of anti-flash loan mechanisms in the Beanstalk protocol, the attackers could borrow numerous tokens that are supported by the protocol and vote for malicious proposals," Jalal said in an email to SearchSecurity. In other words, the attacker used the flash loan to abuse the Beanstalk protocol's governance system, which is a feature of many DeFi platforms that allows users to submit and vote on proposed policies and changes to the protocol. In the Beanstalk attack, the attacker accrued a substantial amount of voting power through the flash loan and altered the platform in a way that enabled them drain approximately $180 million from the platform. According to blockchain analytics firm CertiK, Beanstalk Farms wasn't the only cryptocurrency company to suffer a flash loan attack this year, but its losses were by far the largest. Beanstalk isn't alone in falling victim to flash loan attacks; according to data from CertiK, there have been 17 such attacks on DeFi platforms so far this year, though Beanstalk's loss is by far the largest amount. Nasr said a vulnerability permitted the attacker to execute malicious code on Beanstalk, though it appears it was avoidable. "Foremost, these attacks should be nullified at the design level and should not be possible at all in well designed systems," he said in an email to SearchSecurity. While Omnisicia had previously audited Beanstalk's system, the company emphasized in a post-mortem report that the code exploited in the attack was "was introduced beyond our initial audits of the system." Nasr explained how the attacker was able to do so much damage within the confines of Beanstalk's own governance system. "A unique trait to highlight here is that the Beanstalk system uses what is known as the Diamond pattern, an upgradeability system that is completely modular and allows new proposals to execute new code as well as make it available in the system as if the project itself is carrying out the actions," he said. "This design trait permitted the attacker to execute transactions on behalf of the Beanstalk system and was ultimately used to siphon all assets held by it." During the town hall meeting Sunday, Weintraub addressed prevention of such abuse and whether there needs to be a flash loan resistance built into the governance. His answer echoed Nasr's statement regarding a design flaw. "It's brutal because it's not technically hard to fix, it just wasn't part of the protocol," he said.

A criminal hack or a legitimate transaction? During the Sunday town hall, an important question came up: Were the attacker's actions illegal, or did the attacker simply use the governance structure to their benefit? After a long pause, Weintraub said there was "no doubt this is a crime" and that "a lot of money was stolen from a lot of people." Despite actions taken to pause the platform and burn remaining beans from the attacker's contract, approximately $80 million was drained from the protocol's liquidity pool. According to PeckShield, the attacker moved much of the funds to Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixer used by threat actors to hide illicit funds. The Beanstalk owners expanded on the attack steps during the Sunday town hall meeting, including some of the red flags that were missed. According to Weintraub, an unknown Ethereum address deposited a massive amount of funds into a silo, which enabled the owner to acquire enough voting power to propose two Beanstalk-Improvement-Proposals (BIPs). "They proposed BIPs 18 and 19 on chain yesterday and there was a lot of uncertainty as to what BIPs 18 and 19 were. It was the first time there was a BIP that Beanstalk was unaware of at the time they proposed," Weintraub said during the meeting. "It was a definitely a weird circumstance." In one of the more unusual moves, the attacker donated 250,000 Beanstalk tokens, known as "Beans," to Ukraine during the attack. Though the hacker took additional steps between the suspicious donations and draining the liquidity pools, Weintraub said that the activity didn't raise any flags. "It seemed a little bit weird it was trying to donate beans to the Ukraine and frankly we didn't think much of it. We designed the governance structure to be secure against any arbitrary attack and we thought it was secure. And it was not secure," he said during the town hall meeting. Additionally, Weintraub confirmed they were notified about the flash loan attack and examined it but did not "think there was anything to be scared of." While the massive transaction may have appeared to be legitimate, Jalal said the attacker did exploit a vulnerability in the Beanstalk governance system that allowed the attacker to execute malicious code on the platform and obtain funds that should not have been accessible.