HackerOne incident raises concerns for insider threats

HackerOne confirmed that an insider threat accessed confidential customer data, raising concerns for vulnerability reporting and bug bounty programs.

In a blog post Friday, HackerOne disclosed a security incident involving an employee who took advantage of the platform's coordinated vulnerability disclosure program for financial gain. A call on June 22 from a customer reporting "intimidating and suspicious off-platform communication from an actor" prompted an investigation. Now, a detailed disclosure timeline revealed the actor to be an employee who anonymously disclosed vulnerability information to claim additional bounties.

The HackerOne security team linked the actor, who operated under the alias "rzlr," to an employee and quickly terminated their system access. However, it determined that the former employee had obtained confidential vulnerability reports and contacted seven HackerOne customers in a scheme to earn bounty rewards from bugs discovered by other individuals.

"Our investigation has concluded that a (now former) HackerOne employee improperly accessed vulnerability data of customers to re-submit duplicate vulnerabilities to those same customers for personal gain," the blog post read.

The incident could shake confidence in the vulnerability disclosure process, which relies on trusted communication, confidentiality and transparency. Bug bounty programs have grown in popularity in recent years as vendors have sought to crowdsource vulnerability research. But concern over vulnerability disclosure processes has heightened recently as some critical vulnerabilities have apparently leaked prior to public disclosure and patching of the flaws.

For example, researchers discovered that the Log4Shell vulnerability was exploited in the wild approximately a week before its public disclosure. And in early 2021, threat actors began exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server, including ProxyLogon, months before the software giant publicly revealed and patched the bugs. Microsoft and Devcore, which discovered the ProxyLogon vulnerability, launched investigations into the matter and determined that there was evidence of a leak from their respective organizations.

Insider threat response The HackerOne employee's former role was to triage vulnerability disclosures for numerous customer programs, according to the blog post. After reviewing the internal logs, HackerOne said it is confident that no access to customer data beyond that role was granted or authorized. In addition, the bug bounty platform said there is no evidence that the vulnerability data access was misused beyond the former employee improperly claiming credit and rewards for bug reports. While an investigation into the insider threat incident continues, HackerOne said it notified seven customers that the actor contacted directly. However, the effects could extend to ethical hackers as well. "Our investigation so far has not discovered any situation where the threat actor made a duplicate disclosure that interfered with the judgment or bounty amount for the original disclosure," the blog post said. "All disclosures made from the threat actor were considered duplicates." Following the incident, HackerOne made improvements to several areas, including logging, data isolation and red team tabletops. The company also said it will add additional employees dedicated to detecting and responding to insider threats. Even more specific to this instance, the bug bounty platform said it will enhance its hiring screening, though the details have not been determined. "Our existing industry standard background, criminal, and reference check processes did not screen out the threat actor. We are evaluating possible additional enhancements tailored to this unique threat," the blog read.