Cryptomining campaign abused free GitHub account trials

Threat actors are abusing free account trials offered by cloud service providers in a sophisticated cryptomining campaign with a massive scale, according to new research.

The Sysdig Threat Research Team discovered the massive operation, which it has named Purpleurchin, while analyzing publicly shared containers and suspicious activity stemming from a Docker Hub account. Further analysis revealed an integration of open source tools and a connection to GitHub Actions, a continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, to run mining operations.

While cryptomining attacks have increased rapidly over the past few years as the value of various digital currencies has risen, the immense scale of this particular operation came to light when Sysdig researchers uncovered that threat actors were targeting several platforms at once.

That included more than 30 GitHub accounts, 2,000 Heroku accounts and 900 Buddy accounts, as well as 130 Docker Hub images. Even more noteworthy was the high level of automation and amount of effort required, which Sysdig called "abnormal."

In a blog post Tuesday, Crystal Morin, Sysdig threat research engineer, detailed how Purpleurchin used a technique called freejacking, which abuses computing resources allocated for free trial accounts on CI/CD platforms.

While threat actors have abused free accounts in the past, and open source software such as Docker has been a target for cryptomining, Sysdig had not seen the technique deployed at this scale.

"PURPLEURCHIN is one such actor who is actively evolving their freejacking operation in order to abuse a large number of free accounts with as little human effort as possible," Morin wrote in the blog.

Morin told TechTarget Editorial that Sysdig does not know how long this has been happening or whether other actors are taking advantage of the technique. It's the first time the cloud security vendor has observed this kind of activity, she added.

Automated abuse The primary factor in Purpleurchin's success so far, according to Morin, is automation, which has enabled threat actors to continuously create these free accounts to keep the mining operation moving forward. "There was a lot behind what they did to automate and build this operation," Morin said. "It wasn't just clicking buttons. I think there was a lot of effort put into the back end of this to be able to reap the benefits of the automation once it all started working correctly, and at large scale." Sysdig uncovered the biggest cryptomining campaign it's ever seen. One reason she gave for the cryptomining operation's substantial growth while staying under the radar is that it's not affecting anyone directly or compromising user accounts. Rather, she said, threat actors are simply taking advantage of free opportunities. The blog noted that GitHub offers 2,000 free Action minutes per month. However, Michael Clark, director of threat research at Sysdig, said that while most legitimate users wouldn't be affected by this threat activity directly, they could be affected in the long run. "It's going to come back around when [CI/CD service providers] start charging, taking away their free tiers or charging more for their services," Clark said. Sysdig broke down the potential costs to CI/CD service providers in the blog post, which estimated that every free GitHub account costs the cloud service $15 per month. Free trials at the other companies such as Heroku and Buddy can cost providers between $7 and $10 per month. "At these rates, it would cost a provider more than $100,000 for a threat actor to mine one Monero," Morin wrote in the blog.