How ransomware victims can make the best of a bad situation

An RSA conference speaker offered ways for ransomware victims to leverage negotiations and transactions with threat actors and acquire more than just a data decryption key.

Jibran Ilyas, managing director of incident response at Mandiant, part of Google Cloud, spoke during a session titled "Ransomware 101: Get Smart Understanding Real Attacks" at the RSA Conference 2023. During the session, Ilyas outlined the ransomware lifecycle, based on real attacks that Mandiant responded to, and offered advice and tips for companies that find themselves with encrypted systems.

Part of that advice was making counterdemands to the ransomware actors and -- potentially -- making the best of a bad situation by receiving more for your money than just partially decrypted data.

Threat actors lay out what they see as a clear bargain for victims, but Ilyas referred to ransomware operations as businesses that will "mostly" fulfill their end of the bargain. As such, it's worth negotiating with the ransomware gang to see if they will meet counterdemands in exchange for getting paid quickly.

"The more organized they are, the more they comply, because they don't want a reputation that they don't live up to their part of the deal," Ilyas said.

The demonstration included a real ransomware note that included polite language regarding support -- but also direct threats. "They're very nice, they're trying to hold your hand, and they're trying to say, 'Hey, we're kind of like your pen testers, but if you don't pay up, this is what we'll do,'" Ilyas explained.

Ilyas outlined some of the factors that organizations might weigh when deciding to meet hackers' ransom demands, assuming that data will be returned upon agreement. Those factors include the possibility of solitary data recovery, the sensitivity of the stolen data, the threat actor's reliability or reputation, whether the threat actor is currently sanctioned by the U.S. government, the threat actor's current access to the system, and the organization's ability to cover the claim with cybersecurity insurance.