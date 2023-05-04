Cybersecurity execs ponder software liability implementation

Reception has generally been positive for the White House's proposal to legally enforce software liability -- but cybersecurity vendors and experts have wide-ranging viewpoints on implementation and enforcement of the strategy.

The Biden Administration on March 2 published its National Cybersecurity Strategy, in which the White House laid out its plans to further secure the U.S. digital ecosystem. One of the most publicized elements of the 39-page document was Strategic Objective 3.3, titled, "Shif Liability for Insecure Software Products and Services."

The objective argues that end users are those hurt most by insecure software, and the White House aims to hold vendors and software publishers accountable when they release products with significant vulnerabilities.

"Markets impose inadequate costs on -- and often reward -- those entities that introduce vulnerable products or services into our digital ecosystem," the document read. "Too many vendors ignore best practices for secure development, ship products with insecure default configurations or known vulnerabilities, and integrate third-party software of unvetted or unknown provenance."

In the service of shifting liability, the Biden Administration said it will work with Congress and the private sector to develop legislation establishing liability for software products and services.

Though the document did not outline potential consequences for wrongdoing, the White House said such legislation "should prevent manufacturers and software publishers with market power from fully disclaiming liability by contract, and establish higher standards of care for software in specific high-risk scenarios."

"Disclaiming liability by contract" refers to the practice of vendors including language in license agreements absolving themselves from legal liability involving use of the software, regardless of which party is to blame.

To counter concerns of vendors not able to innovate, a potential "safe harbor framework" was mentioned in Strategic Objective 3.3 as well so that publishers following an evolving list of standardized development best practices would be protected from liability. The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Secure Software Development Framework was referenced as a best practice.

TechTarget Editorial asked multiple vendor executives and experts during RSA Conference 2023 about their feelings regarding Strategic Objective 3.3 as well as the prospect of software publishers facing consequences for releasing insecure software.