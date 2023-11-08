Atlassian Confluence vulnerability under widespread attack

Despite multiple warnings to patch a critical Atlassian Confluence vulnerability, a significant number of servers remain vulnerable as reports of widespread exploitation mount one week after public disclosure.

On Oct. 31, Atlassian published a security advisory detailing an improper authorization vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2023-22518, in its Confluence Data Center and Server products, which have been a popular target for attackers. The advisory urged users to upgrade to the fixed versions and included a message from Atlassian CISO Bala Sathiamurthy, who instructed customers to "take immediate action" or risk "significant data loss." That message was relayed again in a Nov. 2 update, though Atlassian said it had received no reports of active exploitation.

However, Atlassian customer reports of active exploitation started rolling in on Nov. 3, and the numbers continue to rise. Now, multiple cybersecurity vendors have observed widespread exploitation of vulnerable Confluence instances.

The threat was further highlighted with an updated CVSS score on Nov. 6 that included indicators of compromise.

"We have escalated CVE-2023-22518 from CVSS 9.1 to 10, the highest critical rating, due to the change in the scope of the attack," Atlassian wrote in the updated security advisory.

The advisory also warned that all on-premises versions of Confluence Data Center and Server are affected by the flaw, which could allow an unauthenticated attacker to eventually gain administrator account access. Atlassian said cloud instances are not vulnerable to CVE-2023-22518.

Exploitation of CVE-2023-22518 worsened as several security vendors began reporting ransomware activity.

Managed security service provider Huntress detailed post-exploitation activity in a blog post Tuesday that included evidence of ransomware deployment. Like other vendors, Huntress initially observed exploitation beginning on Nov. 3, only three days after the patch release. Huntress acknowledged that security teams were left with little time to respond.

"After gaining administrative access with the injected admin user, adversaries are free to install an Atlassian Web Shell plugin to execute code remotely, pilfer sensitive information from the Confluence spaces, or install ransomware," Huntress wrote in the blog.

Ransomware reports surface In a blog post Monday, Red Canary warned that successful exploitation could lead to the deployment of Cerber ransomware, a strain that was discovered in 2016. The managed detection and response (MDR) vendor detected suspicious activity that led to an attempted Cerber ransomware deployment. However, the blog also revealed a potentially alarming attack timeline. "It's worth noting that the first submission of the ransomware binary on VirusTotal was on November 1, 2023, suggesting that exploitation may have begun within 24 hours of initial disclosure of the CVE, which Atlassian released publicly on October 31, 2023," Red Canary wrote in the blog. Rapid7 confirmed that its MDR team also observed "exploitation of Atlassian Confluence in multiple customer environments, including for ransomware deployment." While the security vendor did not provide an exact number, researchers observed that "multiple attack chains" involved the same Cerber ransomware deployment following successful exploitation of CVE-2023-22518. "Customers should update to a fixed version of Confluence on an emergency basis," Rapid7 wrote in the blog. Caitlin Condon, head of vulnerability research at Rapid7, told TechTarget Editorial that as of Monday night, a favicon hash-based search revealed that 5,300 out of 5,600 internet-facing Confluence servers remained unpatched. "The query matters a great deal when estimating exposure, so it's possible other queries might raise different numbers," Condon said. GreyNoise also reported a rapid uptick in exploitation beginning on Sunday. As of Monday, the security vendor told TechTarget Editorial that it observed five IP addresses using either VPNs or co-opted infrastructure to exploit the authentication bypass vulnerability. GreyNoise said it has 10 tags for current and previous Confluence weaknesses, and all but one show daily or weekly presence checks or exploit attempts. CVE-2023-22518 is the second Atlassian Confluence vulnerability to be actively exploited over the past month. In early October, a Confluence zero-day flaw came under attack from a known nation-state threat group. "That means attackers find Confluence a valuable exploitation target and work diligently to gain access to new installation and maintain access to existing ones," GreyNoise Labs said in a statement to TechTarget Editorial. "Researchers from GreyNoise Labs strongly encourage all organizations that have Confluence installation to patch and/or apply mitigations as soon as possible."