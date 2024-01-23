Attacks begin on critical Atlassian Confluence vulnerability

Multiple cybersecurity organizations have observed exploitation attempts against a critical Atlassian Confluence vulnerability that was disclosed and patched last week.

In a security advisory published on Jan. 16, Atlassian detailed a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability tracked as CVE-2023-22527 that received the highest possible CVSS score of 10 out of 10. The flaw affects Atlassian Confluence Data Center and Confluence Server versions between 8.0.x and 8.5.3.

In last week's security advisory, Atlassian warned users to patch CVE-2023-22527 "immediately." Exploitation could allow an unauthenticated attacker to achieve RCE on an affected instance.

This week, several cybersecurity organizations reported scans and exploitation attempts for the critical template injection vulnerability. The Shadowserver Foundation observed the earliest exploitation attempts beginning on Jan. 19, just three days after disclosure. As of Monday, scans conducted by the cybersecurity nonprofit organization revealed that more than 11,000 vulnerable instances remained. A majority of the scanning activity came from Europe, North America and Asia.

"Over 600 IPs seen attacking so far (testing callback attempts and 'whoami' execution)," Shadowserver wrote on Mastodon and X, formerly known as Twitter. "If you have exposed Atlassian Confluence instances make sure they are up to date (and if not check for signs of compromise!)."

We are seeing Atlassian Confluence CVE-2023-22527 pre-auth template injection RCE attempts since 2024-01-19. Over 600 IPs seen attacking so far (testing callback attempts and 'whoami' execution). Vulnerability affects out of date versions of Confluence: https://t.co/HFkPWIzJ1S pic.twitter.com/JPnsf3NFs2 — Shadowserver (@Shadowserver) January 22, 2024

Threat intelligence vendor GreyNoise detected malicious activity beginning on Monday that increased the following day. As of Tuesday, GreyNoise observed 37 malicious IP addresses attempting to exploit CVE-2023-22527. Geographic locations of those addresses were similar to Shadowserver's findings, with 11 IP addresses originating in Hong Kong and eight in the U.S.

Caitlin Condon, director of vulnerability intelligence at Rapid7, confirmed that the security vendor also observed exploitation attempts for CVE-2023-22527. However, the activity has been ineffective so far.

"Our honeypot network has picked up exploit attempts, and we've seen at least one unsuccessful attempt against a production environment as well," Condon said in an email to TechTarget Editorial.