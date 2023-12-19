FBI leads Alphv/BlackCat takedown, decrypts victims' data

Using a confidential informant and self-developed decryption tool, law enforcement agencies have disrupted the notorious Alphv/BlackCat ransomware gang.

In a press release Tuesday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced a coordinated takedown of BlackCat operations led by the FBI with involvement from Europol and authorities from Germany, Denmark, Australia, Spain, United Kingdom, Austria and Switzerland. During the disruption campaign, the FBI developed a decryption tool to help affected victims and, aided by an informant, seized several BlackCat operated websites.

"Over the past 18 months, ALPHV/Blackcat has emerged as the second most prolific ransomware-as-a-service variant in the world based on the hundreds of millions of dollars in ransoms paid by victims around the world," the Justice Department wrote in the press release. "Due to the global scale of these crimes, multiple foreign law enforcement agencies are conducting parallel investigations."

Victims range from government entities and healthcare organizations to schools, defense industrial base companies and critical manufacturing facilities. Two of the gang's more recent victims include MGM Resorts and Henry Schein Inc., a healthcare organization that suffered two BlackCat attacks in just one month.

To seize the websites, the FBI engaged an informant or "confidential human source" who applied to be a BlackCat affiliate by answering several technical proficiency questions, according to a search warrant unsealed Tuesday. Once the informant was accepted as an affiliate and gained privileged access to the group's website, the credentials were handed over to the FBI.

The search warrant, filed to the Southern District of Florida on December 11, revealed what the FBI discovered using the privileged access.

"During this investigation, law enforcement gained visibility into the Blackcat Ransomware Group's network. As a result, the FBI identified and collected 946 public/private key pairs for Tor sites that the Blackcat Ransomware Group used to host victim communication sites, leak sites and affiliate panels like the one described above," the FBI wrote in the search warrant.

Like other ransomware-as-a-service gangs, BlackCat operates a public leak site used to pressure victims into paying. The site is also used for ransomware negotiations. However, the access granted from the informant provided the FBI with even more insight into their operations. The FBI discovered BlackCat used Tor-based web panels where affiliates and developers planned attacks shrouded in secrecy. They used the panels to manage attacks, tracking everything from ransomware deployment and negotiations to the decryption of victim data.

"From the Campaigns screen, affiliates can see the victim entity, full ransom price demanded, discount ransom price, expiration date, cryptocurrency addresses, cryptocurrency transactions, type of computer system compromised, ransom demand note, chats with the victims and more," the warrant read. "These features allow affiliates to engage the victim throughout the entire negotiation process."