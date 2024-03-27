Flashpoint observes 84% surge in ransomware attacks in 2023

The number of publicly disclosed ransomware attacks increased by 84% from 2022 to 2023, and activity doesn't appear to be slowing down in 2024, according to a new report by Flashpoint.

In its "2024 Global Threat Intelligence Report" Wednesday, the threat intelligence vendor detailed significant surges in ransomware, vulnerability disclosures and data breaches. The findings were based on Flashpoint's cybersecurity analytics platform, which draws on information from ransomware leak sites, attorney general reports and Freedom of Information Act requests.

Flashpoint warned that ransomware remains a persistent threat as attackers continue to leverage zero-day and known vulnerabilities against victim organizations. In 2023, it was one of the top two causes for an alarming amount of data breaches.

"Flashpoint identified a significant increase in ransomware attacks across all sectors in 2023, resulting in an increase of 84% YoY [year over year]. In the first two months of 2024 alone, the number of public ransomware attacks has grown nearly 23% compared to the same period in 2023," Flashpoint wrote in the report.

Flashpoint threat intelligence revealed that the number of ransomware attacks rose from 2,720 in 2022 to 5,028 last year. The numbers continue to spike in 2024, a trend also reported by NCC Group last month. There were 637 publicly disclosed ransomware attacks in January and February, compared with 518 recorded for the same period in 2023, according to Flashpoint.

Construction and engineering remained the most targeted sector for ransomware attacks throughout 2023 and into 2024 with 416 incidents. Professional services, internet software and services, and healthcare providers and services were the second-, third- and fourth-most targeted sectors, respectively.

Flashpoint said these sectors share commonalities that make them attractive targets for ransomware actors, including sensitive data and urgency to resume operations. In addition, the report emphasized that critical infrastructure organizations often generate higher revenues, giving ransomware actors a potentially "higher profit per victim" compared with other industries.

The use of operational technology, which can contain outdated or unpatched software, is another lure to threat actors, Flashpoint said. Attackers can leverage OT vulnerabilities to gain access to victim organizations' systems.

Vulnerability management continues to be another challenge for enterprises. The report emphasized that 2023 marked a "significant peak" with 33,137 disclosed vulnerabilities; that included 35% with known public exploits. In addition, more than half of the vulnerabilities received a high to critical CVSS ranking, which makes prioritization even more difficult.

"One major blind spot occurs when enterprises strictly rely on the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure (CVE) database, which is missing over 100,000 vulnerabilities -- nearly a third of known vulnerability risk," the report said.

The report referenced 330 vulnerabilities cataloged by Flashpoint analysts that were found to have been exploited in the wild, but had not been assigned a CVE ID as of February. Those flaws affected Adobe Reader, Apple iOS and macOS, Google Android, Microsoft SQL Server and Siemens SIMATIC. The list also included SolarWinds' Orion platform, which nation-state threat actors compromised during the massive supply chain attack that was discovered in 2020.

Flashpoint recommended that enterprises categorize high-severity vulnerabilities based on three factors: if the flaws are remotely exploitable, if there are known public exploits and if there are known solution details. Though timely patching remains a struggle for many organizations, Flashpoint said the prioritization model can help vulnerability management teams reduce their critical workloads by 85%.

The report also highlighted the value of "well-trained and auditable artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies" in detecting risks and sophisticated cyberthreats, though Flashpoint also stressed the need for human intelligence to complement such technologies.