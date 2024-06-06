Critical Progress Telerik vulnerability under attack

Threat actors are exploiting a critical Progress Telerik Report Server vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute malicious code on targeted systems.

On April 25, Progress Software-owned Telerik issued an advisory for an insecure deserialization vulnerability tracked as CVE-2024-1800 that affected Report Server, a report management product. Sina Kheirkhah, security researcher at Summoning Team, discovered a Telerik Report Server authentication bypass vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-4358, while analyzing the deserialization flaw.

In a blog post on Monday, Kheirkhah warned users that the two flaws could be chained to achieve full remote code execution on vulnerable Telerik Report Server instances.

Attacks are now underway, just two days after Kheirkhah posted a proof of concept for the exploit chain on GitHub. The Shadowserver Foundation, a cybersecurity nonprofit organization, started to observe exploitation attempts beginning on June 5. As of June 6, exploitation primarily affected users in the U.S. and U.K.

"We are observing Progress Telerik Report Server CVE-2024-4358 auth bypass exploitation attempts in our honeypot sensors starting 5th June. We have also started reporting out vulnerable versions seen in our scans (89 seen on 5th June out of 95 exposed)," Shadowserver wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Telerik credited Kheirkhah for discovering CVE-2024-4358 and Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative (ZDI) for discovering and reporting CVE-2024-1800, which has now received a 9.9 CVSS score. Telerik's advisory for CVE-2024-1800 urged users to upgrade to Report Server 2024 Q1 version 10.0.24.305 or higher. However, Telerik issued a critical alert in May for CVE-2024-4358 instructing users to upgrade to the fixed version of Report Server Q2 version 10.1.24.514 or later. In both cases, Telerik stressed that updating "is the only way to remove this vulnerability."