CrowdStrike exec apologizes to Congress, shares updates

A CrowdStrike executive testifying before U.S. representatives on Tuesday issued a formal apology for the global IT outage caused by a faulty update that affected airlines, hospitals and even government agency data access in July. He also laid out changes CrowdStrike has made to its content updates.

Adam Meyers, senior vice president of counter adversary operations at CrowdStrike, apologized on behalf of the company during Tuesday's hearing, held by the House Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection. Meyers said the company is "deeply sorry" and determined to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

"Just over two months ago, on July 19, we let our customers down," Meyers said. "CrowdStrike was in the process of updating our customers on a new threat and released a content configuration update for the Windows sensor that did not work as expected. This resulted in Microsoft system crashes for a number of our users."

Microsoft estimated that 8.5 million Windows devices were directly affected by the CrowdStrike outage.

Meyers clarified that the global IT outage was not caused by a cyberattack, but rather by the CrowdStrike rapid response content update focused on addressing new threats. CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity firm.

We've endeavored to be transparent about what happened, and are committed to learning from what took place. Adam MeyersSenior vice president of counter adversary operations, CrowdStrike

"We've endeavored to be transparent about what happened and are committed to learning from what took place," he said. "We've undertaken a full review of our systems and are implementing plans to bolster our content update procedures so that we emerge from this experience as a stronger company."