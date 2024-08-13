What the Delta-Crowdstrike lawsuit may mean for IT contracts

Delta Airlines' looming battle to recover the more than half a billion dollars in damages from the CrowdStrike global outage gives enterprises a front-row seat to a legal drama in which no organization is immune.

Delta publicly blamed CrowdStrike for the revenue loss. Its faulty software update released on July 19 crashed Delta's 37,000 Microsoft Windows computers and disrupted the travel plans of 1.3 million customers.

CrowdStrike claimed the poor state of Delta's IT infrastructure had delayed the airline's recovery for several days while rivals American Airlines and United Airlines had their systems up and running much faster.

The exchange provides a hint of the legal arguments central to a possible courtroom battle, lawyers said. CrowdStrike's denial that it was "grossly negligent" or committed "willful misconduct" in releasing the ill-fated update that caused the largest IT outage in history suggests it is ready to defend itself against such legal accusations.

Gross negligence and willful misconduct accuse a defendant of doing something reckless while knowing and disregarding its potential to cause severe damages. The allegations, if successful, would override the liability limit of "single-digit millions" of dollars in Delta contract.

"Those kinds of buzzwords that are probably in the contract would allow Delta, if they were successful, to get out from under whatever that single-digit million cap is," said Joseph Swanson, a partner at Foley and Lardner.

In a letter sent to CrowdStrike lawyers and released publicly, Delta said, "Given CrowdStrike's conduct, there is no liability cap at single-digit millions. The contract does not cap liability or damages for gross negligence or willful misconduct."

CrowdStrike's claim that Delta failed to modernize its IT infrastructure could be in preparation for a defense based on the concept of contributory negligence, Swanson said. That's when a tech company might concede that it screwed up, but the victim made the resulting damages worse by failing to invest in its IT infrastructure adequately.

Contributory negligence would be a difficult argument because technology constantly evolves, and staying up to date is extremely difficult for even well-resourced companies.

Delta will likely argue that it has spent billions of dollars on IT, and no company can get everything right, Swanson said.

Delta appeared to make that argument in its letter, writing, "Delta has achieved its industry-leading reliability and service due, in part, to investing billions of dollars in information technology."

Timeline of CrowdStrike outage events.