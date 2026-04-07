RSAC 2026 recap: AI security and network security trends

RSAC 2026 wrapped up recently in San Francisco, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, AI was the predominant topic at the show.

On the one hand, it absolutely should have been. Organizations are charging forward with AI initiatives, and the resulting security implications cannot be ignored. In fact, research from Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, found that 44% of respondents said security, compliance and regulatory requirements are critical to their organization's decision-making process for AI agents, while 37% say it is very important.

On the other hand, when a topic becomes as central to the discussion as AI security, it can lead to fatigue. It happened with zero trust a few years ago, and supply chain security more recently.

I presented a session on Thursday at RSAC with my esteemed colleague, Todd Theimann, on securing AI agents. Even after 3-plus days of AI content, the session was well attended and no one walked out -- so there's a clear appetite for information.

AI adoption: Complex and just beginning The conversation around AI and security is layered and complex. While the expo floor offered vendors an opportunity to convey their key message and differentiation to potential buyers, the reality was more muddled. Are vendors using AI to generate better security outcomes? To secure the use of public AI models? To help security teams protect internally built applications that use AI, or internally built models themselves? There are a number of permutations, and it's not always clear at a top-line level. While I expect a lot of AI security projects to accelerate over the course of the year, many organizations are still in information-gathering mode. Security teams should prioritize vendors that can offer a holistic view of AI security outside of what they support. That could be as simple as acknowledging different practices around AI security outside of what they directly provide, or going so far as to support an ecosystem through integrations with other vendors. While many vendors offer pieces needed to secure AI, no single vendor is positioned to provide an end-to-end solution.