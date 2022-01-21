5 infosec predictions for 2022

2021 was a wild year for the cybersecurity industry -- from the highs of President Biden's cybersecurity executive order and the takedown of the REvil ransomware gang to the lows of the Colonial Pipeline and Kaseya attacks.

Now, it's time to peer into our crystal balls and forecast the state of cybersecurity in 2022. What can organizations, security teams and employees anticipate? Let's have a look at five cybersecurity predictions for 2022.

1. Ransomware attacks will continue to increase Not only will the number of attacks increase, but companies will continue to pay ransom demands. Given ransomware gangs' financial motivations and use of insider threats, current legislation and Biden's cybersecurity executive order are not enough to prevent companies from giving in to ransomware threats. As organizations weigh the risks of meeting attackers' demands, however, it's likely the federal government will make an example out of a company that decides to pay the ransom as a warning to other organizations.

2. The line between cybercrime and nation-state attacks will continue to blur Threat intelligence companies used to be able to make a reasonable assumption about the source of an attack based on breadcrumbs left behind because threat actors often followed an operational playbook. Given that ransomware gangs often rebrand themselves nowadays and that criminal organizations started using the same tactics, techniques and procedures as nation-states, attack sources are becoming indistinguishable from one another. A single threat actor is typically no longer responsible for an attack but rather an entire group with varied operational styles.

3. The cybersecurity workforce shortage and skills gap won't improve After the Biden administration's cybersecurity executive order in May 2021, there was hope that increased resources and emphasis placed on the growing threat landscape would help close the cyber skills gap. However, it was far from an immediate fix. Beyond the government, private companies need to invest in hands-on training programs that focus on building transferable technical skills rather than just professional development. This would make security teams more efficient and help them rely less on expensive security products. Organizations based within countries with allocated resources, such as the U.S., won't see this issue get worse. Places without the same funding, however, are going to encounter even more difficulties related to the workforce and skills shortage.

4. OT environments will be subject to the cyber perfect storm Operational technology (OT) environments will face even greater risks in 2022. Because implementing new technology and infrastructure can disrupt the supply chain, OT security systems are often old and vulnerable to attacks. This perfect storm of outdated technology, combined with a lack of adequate patching, makes OT systems ideal and easy targets for threat actors.