Endpoint security is nothing without human operators

From Kaseya and Colonial Pipeline to Molson Coors and CD Projekt, organizations across the globe continue to fall victim to cyberthreats. It's more important than ever, therefore, to implement endpoint security mechanisms to protect against these attacks.

Endpoint security platforms' ability to collect and analyze data has become far more comprehensive in recent years. These platforms offer malware prevention and detection, virus scanning and user behavior analysis. They also help security teams handle the hundreds, if not thousands, of security alerts they receive daily, in turn helping to save time and prioritize security duties.

An endpoint security platform is not a silver bullet, however. It can be difficult and expensive to integrate endpoint security products with other systems. Cybersecurity leaders are left to balance the risks of weak endpoint security with the cost of secondary products. Endpoint data analysis requires support from other aspects of the overall security stack. Telemetry from endpoints, identity tools and the cloud must all be taken into consideration, too. The growing complexity of devices is also blurring the ability to detect compromised endpoints.

Humans' role in endpoint security Despite growing technological advances, human operators are still the ones responsible for security. This places considerable pressure on humans to make important and quick decisions when managing cyber attacks. Rather than relying on tools and technology, organizations must place emphasis and resources on human innovation and cybersecurity skills. Human actions have a far greater impact on detecting, preventing and remediating attacks than most realize. Automated response actions might even adversely impact businesses. Therefore, some cybersecurity attack responses should be placed in the hands of a human operator, because an incorrect approach might cause more damage than the initial breach itself. And as new and complex security tools become readily available, it's more important than ever for organizations to invest in human skills to help contend with these new advancements. Organizations tend to set it and forget it when dealing with endpoint security, often due to resourcing or lack thereof, especially in startups and SMBs. Basic security awareness training can help teach employees how to avoid phishing campaigns, but endpoint security threats can be more difficult to explain. The cybersecurity industry often forgets that we're all in this battle together. Regardless of industry or size, organizations share a common goal of obtaining 100% security. That said, the community must do a better job coordinating with one another on how to defend against the latest and greatest threats. Airplanes and endpoints Airplane black boxes serve a similar role as endpoint security products. Imagine if after an airplane crash the only tools that could be analyzed were air traffic controllers and the information they received while communicating with the flight. Investigators would quickly reach a wall, which is similar to what would happen without endpoint security tools. By using the information stored on an airplane's black box, however -- including all the internal systems from the plane -- the likelihood of determining the cause of the accident would increase. Although it takes additional time to analyze the influx of data, endpoint security tools increase visibility in a similar way.