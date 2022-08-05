Importance of enterprise endpoint security during a pandemic

Well-rounded disaster recovery and business continuity plans should account for every aspect of securing a business, from data security to malware prevention to endpoint protection.

Many companies may overlook that last point, however; the focus is often on securing communications, not endpoints, author Ravi Das said. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, that must change because many endpoints now sit outside the traditional perimeter and often lack adequate protections on their own.

In Business Recovery and Continuity in a Mega Disaster: Cybersecurity Lessons Learned from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Das looked at how companies can use lessons learned from the pandemic to prepare their organization against future catastrophic events and create effective disaster recovery and business continuity plans.

In the following Chapter 3 excerpt, Das breaks down the importance of endpoint security when preparing for the next pandemic or natural disaster.

