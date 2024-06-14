Three months into a new professional role, I find myself reflecting on the fact that efficiently acclimating to something new takes intentionality and a desire to progress. Similarly, today's highly connected economy is acclimating to a new paradigm shift: the enduring importance of digital trust.

In its latest "State of Digital Trust" research report, ISACA dug into the trends powering this transformation. Organizations today increasingly rely on an online presence and digital communications to connect and conduct business. Maintaining presence and communication in an effective manner is only possible if they support a trustworthy and transparent digital footprint.

Defining digital trust Like many emerging trends, the definition of digital trust depends on who you ask. ISACA defines digital trust as "confidence in the integrity of the relationships, interactions and transactions among providers and consumers within an associated digital ecosystem." Digital trust is vital in building the value, goodwill and security needed to strengthen business relationships, increase revenue and mitigate the effects of cybersecurity incidents.

Survey results and insights ISACA's third annual "State of Digital Trust" research was conducted in the first quarter of 2024. It includes year-over-year data where available and explores new areas, including familiarity, priority, confidence, maturity, obstacles and responsibility. The following are key insights from this year's report worth highlighting: Familiarity. Digital trust means different things to different people. Without a clear definition, it's difficult to find a shared understanding as a starting point.

Measurement comes with time, and it seems organizations are, in many cases, not quite sure how to measure digital trust maturity. Only 23% say their organizations currently are doing so. Third-party assessments. Demonstrating commitment to digital trust via an independent third party is beneficial not only for validation, but also as a benchmark for continuous improvement. Seven in 10 survey respondents said it is extremely or very important to be independently graded on digital trust practices with publicly available results.

Common obstacles revolve around key themes, including lack of communication, leadership recognition, training, budget and technical resources. Responsibility. Solidifying responsibility for digital trust is still an elusive trend, with few organizations reporting dedicated staff. This likely propagates the diffusion of responsibility.

5 key takeaways Now is the time for organizations to lay the groundwork for what will become normal and expected business. It is necessary to prepare for upcoming market demands, legislation and compliance. Continuous action and improvement toward reaching higher levels of digital trust maturity puts organizations in a better position to reap greater value. Following are five key takeaways from the report to consider: Trust can lead to increased revenue. Organizations are likely to leave money on the table by not focusing on digital trust initiatives. Secure adequate budget. Although perceived as important, funding for digital trust does not appear to be keeping up. Assign clear accountability. Organizations need to assign ultimate accountability for digital trust to one individual to gain the value and progress needed to compete in the rapidly advancing marketplace. Advocate on all channels. Organizations should advocate for digital trust internally at the same level as externally. Use independent validation. Independent digital trust reviews are an essential element in ensuring an organization knows its areas of strength and weakness. More on 'State of Digital Trust' research Check out ISACA's webpage on digital trust, which dives deeper into the Digital Trust Ecosystem Framework, short courses, related insights and more.