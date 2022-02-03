The importance of a policy-driven threat modeling approach

Threat modeling must evolve to remain an effective security practice. Traditional threat modeling based on data flows is manual -- it doesn't scale well with today's business expectations and expanding threat landscape. The practice is an organizational bottleneck and a place for security efforts to run aground.

Threat modeling, however, is still critical to security. But we need to change our approach to the process by aligning security with business risk.

The need for policy-driven security Threat modeling is the process of identifying potential attacks, describing their prospective impact, and prioritizing response and remediation measures. Traditionally, security teams would start by identifying the attacker, but expanding networks have made it difficult to detect who accesses their systems and where their data resides. The threat landscape is constantly evolving. Networks are now so complex and intertwined that no single group truly understands its architecture. To add to the complexity, data is housed in many clouds and microservices -- each possessing valuable information hackers can steal or exploit. On top of all those problems, we're experiencing a cybersecurity skills shortage. Most security teams are underresourced and lack the personnel to handle a challenge of this size and complexity. Security teams need to replace manual threat modeling practices with a policy-driven model that contextualizes recommended remediations for common events. A knowledge base can help address common attacks by managing remediations in the form of security policies. A policy-driven security model provides a baseline context for every software build, which can be measured against policies to determine if developers are compliant. Tying policies to business risks offers several advantages, such as integrating security risk assessments into product delivery pipelines. This ensures high levels of security and reduces costly rework activities later in the cycle -- a consequence of viewing security as an afterthought. A policy-driven security model also reflects the realities of business, where strategies might change frequently. In certain scenarios, for instance, a business can decide it's best to cooperate with a competitor before eventually going back to head-to-head competition. A policy-driven model can adapt to these changes more easily.