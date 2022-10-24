6 ways to prevent privilege escalation attacks

Software and OSes rely on privileges to limit user and device access to configuration settings, functions and data. Access privileges are, therefore, a vitally important security feature. They control the extent to which a user can interact with a system or application and its associated resources. They can range from simple privileges that allow only basic actions -- such as access to office applications -- to more wide-ranging administrator or root privileges that have potentially complete system control.

It should be no surprise, then, that privileges are a target for attackers. The goal of a privilege escalation attack is to obtain additional privileges for systems and applications within a network or online service.

Privilege escalation exploits vulnerabilities in services and applications running on a network, particularly those with weak access controls. Privilege escalation is a key phase in a comprehensive cyber attack.

The following are common methods malicious hackers use to carry out privilege escalation attacks -- the first two methods are used in horizontal privilege escalation attacks, but depending on the ultimate goal of the attacker, the compromised accounts may be used to try and elevate privileges vertically.

6 ways to prevent a privilege escalation attack

Here are six best practices to help ensure your network is protected.

1. Keep accounts up to date with comprehensive privilege account management

Enforcing the principle of least privilege to limit users' and services' access rights to the bare minimum reduces an attacker's chances of obtaining administrative-level privileges.

The security team and HR must work together to guard against unnecessary privilege creep and ensure the user account inventory accurately records who, what, where and why an account exists and the privileges it has been granted. Minimizing the number and scope of privileged accounts, while monitoring and logging their activities, also helps flag any potential misuse.

2. Patch and update software

Reducing the chances an attacker can find an exploitable vulnerability is the single best way to stop any type of cyber attack. A comprehensive patch management policy makes it harder for any attacker to take advantage of system and application vulnerabilities; in particular, keep browsers and antivirus software updated.

3. Perform vulnerability scans

Regularly scanning all the components in the IT infrastructure for vulnerabilities makes it tougher for an attacker to gain a foothold in the network. Vulnerability scans find misconfigurations, undocumented system changes, unpatched or insecure OSes and applications, and other flaws before potential attackers can exploit them.

4. Monitor network traffic and behavior

If an attacker does succeed in obtaining a network user's credentials, the intruder's presence can go undetected unless the network is constantly monitored for unusual traffic or user behavior. User and entity behavior analytics software can create a baseline of legitimate behavior and flag activities that deviate from the norm and indicate a potential compromise.

5. Institute a strong password policy

A password policy is the most effective way to prevent a horizontal privilege escalation attack, particularly if it's combined with multifactor authentication (MFA). Password management tools can help users generate and safely store unique and complex passwords that meet security policy rules. All accounts with administrative privileges should require MFA. Digital credentials used in machine authentication should be rotated on a regular basis.

6. Conduct security awareness training

People are usually the weakest link in any organization's security. They can unwittingly aid an escalation attack by using weak passwords, clicking malicious links or attachments, and ignoring warnings regarding dangerous websites. Regular security awareness trainings ensure new threats can be explained, as well as keep security policies fresh in employees' minds. Emphasize the dangers and risks of sharing accounts and credentials.

Privilege escalation attacks are among the most serious. A well-rehearsed incident plan is critical. If a privilege escalation incident is discovered, the compromised account must be quickly isolated, have its password changed and then disabled. The security team must then conduct an in-depth investigation to discover the extent of the intrusion and identify the resources compromised.