Consumer IoT device manufacturers have been gearing up to participate in an FCC program -- the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark -- that certifies they engineered their products to meet certain cybersecurity standards. The voluntary initiative is designed to validate the security of IoT devices for consumers' benefit. From a manufacturer's perspective, IoT devices that earn the Cyber Trust Mark certification may have a competitive advantage in winning customer trust.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) set up the program as a public-private partnership. In late 2024, it named 11 companies as cybersecurity label administrators (CLAs) and Illinois-based testing firm UL Solutions as the lead administrator.

The program has said it expects to begin accepting applications for certification from IoT device makers by 2026, although an investigation into UL Solutions and its ties to China might delay that timeline. In the meantime, here's what IoT device manufacturers need to know to prepare.

How does Cyber Trust Mark certification work? The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark logo will appear on wireless consumer IoT products that qualify for certification, along with QR codes that users can scan to access security information specific to the devices, such as the following: How to change default passwords.

How to securely configure devices.

Information about accessing software updates and security patches, if they are not automatic.

The minimum support period, or the date when the customer can no longer count on the manufacturer to issue security updates. The approved third-party CLAs will evaluate product applications and authorize use of the Cyber Trust Mark label, accredited labs will handle compliance testing and the FCC will oversee the program. Eligible products include smart kitchen appliances, smart speakers, baby monitors, smart televisions, smart watches, fitness trackers, home security cameras, smart light bulbs, robot vacuum cleaners, garage door openers and more.