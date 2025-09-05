News brief: U.S. Cyber Trust Mark update and how to prepare

We live in a connected world. And while smart televisions, kitchen appliances, security cameras, baby monitors, robot vacuums, lawnmowers and fitness trackers make life undeniably more convenient, they also enable threat actors to virtually access users' homes -- and possibly their employers' corporate networks.

Cybersecurity leaders and data privacy advocates have long called for improvements in IoT security. In 2023, the federal government announced it would create a voluntary certification program to validate that participating IoT manufacturers have equipped their devices with foundational security capabilities.

The program has been in development since then, with the goal of accepting device submissions by the end of 2025. But an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) into the program's lead administrator is putting the initiative's timeline in question.

This week's featured articles look at the status of the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark initiative and what IoT device manufacturers can do to prepare for certification amidst delays. Plus, learn how unsecured, at-home IoT devices put enterprises -- not just consumers -- at risk.

New FCC investigation threatens IoT security certification program IoT device manufacturers have been eagerly waiting for the FCC to begin accepting applications to its new Cyber Trust Mark program, but the initiative is facing significant delays due to an investigation into its lead administrator, UL Solutions, over its ties with China. The FCC launched the Cyber Trust Mark initiative during the Biden administration, with widespread bipartisan support from government officials and tech leaders. But a few months into President Donald Trump's tenure, new FCC Chairman Brendan Carr raised concerns about the firm chosen to oversee the initiative. His ongoing investigation focuses on UL Solutions' joint venture with a Chinese government-owned company and its operation of labs in China. The Cyber Trust Mark program aimed to begin accepting product submissions in 2025. That appears increasingly unlikely, however, as testing standards still require approval and public comment. Prolonged delays risk discouraging vendor participation and losing momentum for the program. Read the full story by Eric Geller on Cybersecurity Dive.

How IoT devices qualify for Cyber Trust Mark certification The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program aims to build consumer trust and security awareness. Certified devices will display the Trust Mark label, along with QR codes linking to security information, such as how to change default passwords and apply software updates. Once the FCC begins accepting submissions, interested IoT manufacturers will have to prove their devices meet specific cybersecurity standards. While these are still under review, stakeholders expect them to largely reflect existing NIST recommendations for IoT device security. These include the following: Unique device identification.

Configurable security settings.

Data protection through encryption.

Controlled access to interfaces.

Secure software update mechanisms.

Cybersecurity state awareness. Read the full story by Karen Scarfone and Alissa Irei on SearchSecurity.