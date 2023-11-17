An introduction to IoT penetration testing

No matter how good a security program is, there's always the risk an error occurs somewhere along the way. This is particularly true of IoT architectures, which are typically complex. In many ways they are stronger than smaller systems, but they also come with more potential threats and vulnerabilities.

The more complex the system, the more challenging it is to spot issues in time. Yhe last thing anyone wants is to find out their IoT system had a wide-open vulnerability after an attack. IoT penetration testing, which simulates a cyber attack, can identify security issues before they can be exploited.

Pen testing isn't a panacea. Some issues -- privacy concerns among them -- can't be addressed. But in many other situations, pen testing is a powerful mitigation tool.

What IoT pen testing can detect The following security challenges are common among IoT architectures, and IoT pen testing is key in identifying them. Weak passwords Weak passwords are one of the easiest ways for an attacker to gain system entry. Despite initiatives to the contrary, weak passwords rank second in OWASP's list of common IoT vulnerabilities. Pen testing can find weak or easily guessable passwords. Because weak passwords are vulnerable to brute-force attacks, these are usually the first tests conducted. Testers will also attempt interception, which are most successful when login protocols aren't encrypted. Run both insider and outsider tests for passwords. In insider tests, pen testers pose as employees, for example, and attempt to attack the network from inside. In outsider tests, the tester doesn't have access to the company's internal network. Insecure network services Here, the danger is when devices are connected to the internet -- a given for IoT deployments. Any vulnerabilities at the network level can expose the integrity, confidentiality and availability of data. Again, both insider and outsider pen tests should be conducted. The goal is to determine how much, if any, of the data can be compromised. Data-driven pen testing is another option. In these cases, the tester uses certain data or information about the target to gain access. Also consider performing blind and double-blind tests. In the former, testers have no information about the system they're trying to hack. In the latter, staff are unaware of the test taking place. This verifies the security of the system and the response time of staff members. Outdated components or sloppy update mechanisms All devices need to be updated to remain secure. But not all updates are created equally. If a secure update mechanism isn't in place, updates can do more harm than good, putting devices at risk. To prevent vulnerabilities from occurring, deliver updates through secure channels, and be sure to verify them before they are applied. Ensure attackers can't roll back an update. Testers can use several types of pen tests at this stage, including insider, outsider, data driven and blind. Insecure data storage and transfer Data transfer and storage are two classic vulnerability points. Weak encryption and lack of authentication are the usual culprits. In addition, encryption and authentication methods might themselves require updating. Pen testing can pinpoint -- and thus eliminate -- such vulnerabilities.