How to protect your organization from IoT malware

IoT devices, despite their benefits, are highly susceptible to malware. Their limited size and computing power make them easy targets. Protecting these devices against attacks is an everyday challenge for enterprise security teams.

Let's take a deeper look at why IoT malware is such a concern and examine ways to protect IoT devices from malware attacks.

Why IoT devices are susceptible to malware An IoT device is categorized as any nonstandard computing device. They can be consumer products, among them smart TVs and wearables, or they can be industrial, such as control systems, surveillance cameras, asset trackers or medical devices. Regardless of their focus, IoT devices have changed the way the world works and lives. Thousands of different types of IoT devices exist, but they all share the ability to connect to a network. Connectivity enables these devices to be controlled remotely and enables their data to be accessed and collected. Despite their many benefits, the data they generate, collect and share, as well as the operations they perform, make IoT devices extremely attractive to malicious hackers. The fact they are connected to a network leaves them open to being attacked remotely, and their form factors mean they lack the necessary built-in security to protect themselves from threats and exploitation.

Many devices lack the ability to update firmware or software securely. This shortfall requires companies to commit significant resources to keep IoT devices protected against new vulnerabilities, leaving many devices exposed. In addition, IoT devices usually have long deployments, so it becomes increasingly difficult to secure them against new attack models. Lack of security awareness. Organizations often deploy IoT devices without fully understanding their weaknesses and the impact they have on overall network security. Likewise, most consumers lack the knowledge to change default passwords and settings before they connect a new device to the internet, making the gadget an easy target for attackers.

This is a made-up term, but it captures the intent of this IoT malware. Destructionware is an attack designed to cripple infrastructure for political, ideological or simply malicious purposes. Case in point: The 2015 attack against Ukraine's power grid. The sophisticated and well-planned attack took down an entire power grid; it was months before operations were fully restored. Part of the attack involved overwriting the firmware on critical serial-to-Ethernet converters, keeping genuine operators from being able to issue remote controls. The infected devices had to be replaced by new ones. A similar attack occurred in 2022. Rogue devices. Instead of trying to take control of IoT devices, many cybercriminals simply connect a rogue device to the IoT network if it is not fully protected. This creates an access point from which the attacker can pivot further into the network.

How to detect IoT malware attacks IoT devices are now essential components of virtually every major industry. Security teams must understand the complex risk factors specific to their deployment and use. IoT malware detection techniques, however, are very much still a work in progress. For example, standard onboard dynamic and static analysis techniques are not possible due to the diverse architectures and resource constraints of IoT devices. The best approach to detecting IoT malware is a central monitoring system that combs through device activities, such as network traffic, resource consumption and users' interactions, and then uses AI to generate behavioral profiles. These profiles can help detect any deviations stemming from cyber attacks or malicious software modifications, regardless of the type of device. Devices that generate or handle confidential data should use a decentralized federated learning model to ensure data privacy while the models are being trained. Future IoT detection methods could include electromagnetic signal analysis. Security researchers working at IRISA, for example, identified malware running on a Raspberry Pi device with 98% accuracy by analyzing electromagnetic activity. A big advantage of this technique is that it can't be detected, blocked or evaded by any malware.

As more people connect consumer IoT devices to their home networks, employees who work from home must strictly follow policies that govern how they access corporate networks and resources. Smart home devices might also have weak security, opening the risk that an attacker could create an entry point into a company's network. Make employees aware of the security risks their smart devices create and how to ensure they are safe from attacks. Put a bug bounty program in place. Offer rewards to ethical hackers who successfully discover and report a vulnerability or bug within the IoT ecosystem's hardware or software.