Traditional MFA isn't enough, phishing-resistant MFA is key

Phishing attacks are growing, both in numbers and the damage they do.

These campaigns cost targeted organizations $4.76 million on average, according to the 2023 "IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report." Cybersecurity services company AAG IT Services reported as many as 3.4 billion phishing emails are sent each day by cybercriminals trying to trick end users into revealing sensitive data and personal information they can later exploit.

The end user is a clear point of vulnerability. In response, enterprises have added more and better cybersecurity awareness training programs to their rosters to help educate end users about insidious threats, including extensive information on how to prevent phishing attacks. These efforts are showing strong results. According to security vendor Proofpoint's "State of the Phish Report," 44% of employees surveyed said they were familiar with phishing schemes, a 9% jump from 2019. But the survey also revealed the same number -- 44% -- don't realize that just because an email appears to be from a reputable brand doesn't mean it isn't a phishing scam.

Employee training can only go so far, However. Technology such as multifactor authentication (MFA) is key in preventing phishing attacks. Yet, traditional MFA has been proven weak. Now, phishing-resistant MFA is entering the picture.

MFA isn't strong enough MFA has played an important part in the fight against phishing by making it more difficult for malicious hackers to employ end users' login credentials for their gain. But the technique, in which users are required to provide two or more factors to prove they have access rights to a resource, is not a magic bullet. In fact, some MFA implementations are simply ineffective. For example, some are susceptible to cyberthreats, such as push bombing, in which cyber attackers push out a high volume of notifications to end users requesting they enter their credentials. Threat actors then use these legitimate credentials to gain initial access to victims' networks and then send a second factor to their own smartphone or other device to gain complete access. SIM swap attacks are another phishing concept that outsmarts some MFA systems. Also referred to as simjacking, SIM swaps tap the mobile operators' number porting functions to take over accounts when the second control -- a call or text message to the user's mobile device -- is sent.