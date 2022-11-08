5 ways to overcome multifactor authentication vulnerabilities

Multifactor authentication boosts the safety of usernames and passwords, but depending on the MFA method used, it may not offer as much protection as you might think.

To better secure user accounts and data, it's time to make MFA more resilient.

At Authenticate 2022, Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist at security awareness company KnowBe4, presented how vendors can improve their MFA products.

MFA can still be hacked MFA provides more protection than just a username/password combo, but it is still hackable and phishable. A report from identity and access management provider Auth0 found MFA bypass attacks are at their highest levels ever -- and far higher than in 2021 -- with 113 million attacks recorded in the first three months of 2022. To make things more difficult, attackers use automated toolkits, such as EvilProxy, to bypass MFA. The level of protection offered by MFA depends on the type of MFA used. Text messaging and email are particularly weak. In 2016, NIST recommended text not be used as an account recovery option. Other MFA methods, such as biometrics and push-based notifications, are more resilient to attackers, but even these aren't perfect. For example, attackers often annoy users into approving an authentication notification via an attack known as MFA bombing. Lapsus$ attackers MFA bombed an Uber contractor with repeated requests until one was approved.