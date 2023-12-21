Web fuzzing: Everything you need to know

Web applications are attractive targets for criminal hackers eager to access the underlying data stored on an organization's site, and by extension, the company's internal network. Web fuzzing enables security teams -- and malicious hackers -- to discover what weaknesses or vulnerabilities exist within a web application.

What is web fuzzing?

At its core, fuzzing is an automated method designed to see how an application handles strange inputs -- those outside of what it expects.

For example, imagine you are on a shopping website and add a few items to your cart. You go to the checkout page, which displays the total price of the items. As you click to complete the order, you capture the outgoing web request in a proxy -- a tool that sits between your browser and the website you visit and enables you to see, and potentially modify, all the data being sent. The price is visible as a parameter within the outgoing request and can therefore be altered. The application won't necessarily expect alterations to the price field. If you change it, the application might accept the change and you can pay whatever price you want. You can also see what would happen if you replace numbers with letters and symbols or send the app commands designed to crash the system.

Web fuzzing helps conduct proper testing and detect malicious attacks. Ethical hackers focused on bug bounty programs use fuzzing to identify vulnerabilities. Since there are so many possible pages, parameters and inputs, even well-tested applications can be vulnerable to unusual inputs.

Organizations should build web fuzzing into their internal software development lifecycle. This enables programmers to identify and remediate vulnerabilities as early and cost-effectively as possible.