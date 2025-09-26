What to know about 5G security threats in the enterprise

Many organizations increasingly rely on 5G technologies for mobile communications, making any 5G security weaknesses of interest to attackers. The good news is that 5G standards have significantly improved cybersecurity for mobile communications overall. Even so, threat actors inevitably still target 5G devices, networks and services.

While mobile network operators are responsible for countering many of these threats through their own security controls, organizations that use 5G services should still consider how bad actors could use the technology against them. What follows are my top insights on 5G security threats for enterprise CISOs, based on a series of 5G cybersecurity white papers I co-authored for NIST's National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence.

Top 5G security threats Major 5G cybersecurity threats tend to fall into the following three categories: threats against 5G services and infrastructure, attacks against 5G devices and unavailability of 5G networks. 1. Threats against 5G services and infrastructure Mobile network operators follow 5G standards in their implementations, but those standards do not require operators to implement or enforce all defined cybersecurity features. Attackers might take advantage of resulting gaps to target devices using 5G services. For example, attackers might use 5G to spy on users' geographic locations. Each 5G user, or "subscriber," is assigned a unique subscription permanent identifier (SUPI). Some 5G implementations transmit unprotected SUPIs, which can enable eavesdroppers to track those subscribers' physical whereabouts. 2. Attacks against 5G devices Typically, 5G devices are always connected to mobile networks -- often while simultaneously connected to other types of networks, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This significantly increases the attack surfaces of these devices, providing more ways for attackers to access and compromise them. Also, 5G devices often aren't protected by enterprise security controls to the same extent as other endpoints, making threats harder to detect and stop. 3. Unavailability of 5G networks Much of the cybersecurity of 5G devices and their communications relies on protections built into 5G standards. In the event a 5G network isn't available, a 5G device will automatically step down to use a 4G network -- in the process, losing 5G safeguards. Attackers can take advantage of this vulnerability by performing downgrade attacks that force or trick 5G devices to use 4G networks, resulting in predictable loss of protection.