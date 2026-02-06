Why organizations need cloud attack surface management

As more organizations move to public cloud environments, they're finding that their attack surfaces are no longer fixed perimeters but instead a constantly shifting collection of services, identities, APIs and configurations. Traditional security tools, built for more static environments, are ill-equipped to manage that level of dynamic change across products and platforms. For security teams, it's a serious problem that can leave them without the resources they need to identify, prevent and mitigate threats from actors who are more than ready to exploit any vulnerability.

Many enterprise security teams are looking to cloud attack surface management as a more appealing alternative to their traditional or legacy tools. Cloud ASM extends the principles of traditional attack surface management to cloud-native environments, helping security teams discover, monitor and secure everything exposed -- intentionally or otherwise -- across SaaS and IaaS environments.

The nuts and bolts of cloud ASM

Cloud ASM platforms focus on discovering, analyzing and minimizing cloud-exposed assets accessible from the internet or other cloud tenants. Cloud ASM works by correlating cloud provider APIs, DNS records, access policies, IP ranges, SaaS integrations and identity relationships to map an organization's cloud footprint. Unlike older external scanners that look only from the outside in, cloud ASM correlates external visibility and cloud-internal telemetry to build a full inventory of what an attacker could exploit.

Modern cloud ASM uses automation, graph-based analysis and sometimes AI-driven anomaly detection to keep the attack surface up to date as environments grow or change.

The strongest cloud ASM platforms include the following key capabilities:

Continuous cloud asset discovery. Automated identification of public endpoints, APIs, storage services, VMs, serverless functions, identity objects and associated metadata.

External exposure mapping. A display of what an attacker sees on the internet, including public endpoints, open ports, leaked DNS entries, certificate mappings and cloud-specific exposures, such as public S3 buckets or anonymous identity and access management roles.

Misconfiguration detection. Reporting on risky or noncompliant settings based on frameworks, such as CIS and NIST, or vendor best practices.

Identity and access surface visibility. Mapping roles, trust relationships, permissions and overly permissive policies that create privilege escalation paths. SaaS and third-party integration awareness. Tracking OAuth relationships, service principals, API keys and cross-cloud trust boundaries.