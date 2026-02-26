Counter third-party risk with continuous vendor monitoring

Third-party risk has quietly become one of the largest and least-predictable attack surfaces. Organizations today rely on hundreds or thousands of vendors for cloud services, software, data processing, logistics and operations, yet many security programs still assess vendor risk once a year using static questionnaires. That model no longer matches the modern threat landscape.

Recent real-world incidents have made the limitations of point-in-time vendor assessments painfully clear. In the 2023 MOVEit file transfer compromise, for example, a single vulnerability in a widely used third-party platform led to mass data breaches across hundreds of organizations, including financial institutions, healthcare providers and government agencies. Many affected customers had previously approved the vendor through standard risk reviews, but none had real-time visibility into emerging vulnerabilities, exploit activity or downstream exposure.

This pattern repeats across supply chain attacks, SaaS misconfigurations, breached credentials and ransomware events. Plus, organizations change vendors routinely. And infrastructure evolves, security controls drift, new subcontractors are added and attackers move faster than annual reviews.

It's time to consider continuous vendor monitoring, which helps close the gap by shifting third-party risk management from a compliance exercise to an operational security control.

What to look for in continuous vendor monitoring

Not all continuous vendor monitoring products are created equal. Security teams should focus on capabilities that provide signals, not noise.

Look specifically for capabilities that deliver the following:

External attack surface intelligence. Continuous visibility into a vendor's exposed assets, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and known exploit activity, without relying solely on vendor self-reporting.

Breach and incident monitoring. Detection of public breach disclosures, ransomware claims, leaked credentials and dark web activity tied to vendors or their infrastructure.

Security posture indicators. Ongoing assessment of factors such as patch hygiene, encryption practices, email security posture, certificate management and DNS hygiene.

Fourth-party risk awareness. Insight into critical subcontractors and dependencies, especially for SaaS and MSPs, where risk cascades quickly. This becomes even more critical with the use of AI applications and services.

Risk scoring with context. Scores should be explainable, trend-based and adjustable -- not numbers that can't support decision-making.

Integration into security workflows. APIs, SIEM and security orchestration, automation and response integration, ticketing hooks and governance, risk and compliance alignment are essential to translate findings into action.

Challenges in continuous vendor monitoring

Despite their promise, continuous vendor monitoring platforms introduce challenges that security teams must plan for, including the following: