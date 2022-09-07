NAS vs. object storage: What's best for unstructured data storage?

Unstructured data is among the fastest-growing data types out there. With organizations creating and attempting to store growing quantities of data year over year, this naturally leads to the question: What's the best storage for unstructured data?

Unstructured data is information that doesn't adhere to a traditional database format. Text in the form of email and documents, along with multimedia -- such as photo, video and audio files -- are common examples of unstructured data. When looking for the best way to store unstructured data, NAS vs. object storage are the two primary choices.

The pros and cons The key advantages of using NAS for unstructured data storage are that it's organized, at least insofar as you create a decent folder structure, and it's user-friendly. NAS is also ubiquitous with many services supporting NFS or SMB storage. In addition, it's relatively fast and provides support for applications where the data changes quickly. Scalability, on the other hand, isn't a strong suit of NAS. This is changing with the advent of more capable, scale-out offerings, but NAS still isn't close to the scalability potential inherent in object storage systems. Object, file and block storage compared In fact, scale is the biggest benefit of object storage systems. Increasing capacity is a simple exercise, and it's pretty invisible once you get beyond adding hardware. The reason: Many object storage systems scale out rather than up. All you have to do is add another node and then tell your management tool to add the new node to the cluster. Some magic happens behind the scenes, and your cluster now has more storage capacity. Performance is the challenge with traditional object stores. However, this is also changing with newer object storage products. Another downside to object storage is both the metadata and object data must be updated. So, if you have fast-changing data, the process can take longer than with NAS. Moreover, although there are gateways and somewhat standardized access protocols, such as Amazon S3, object storage standards aren't as consistent as their file-based cousins.

Features of NAS and object storage systems Although file and object storage are significantly different approaches at the logical level, the actual storage subsystems can share a large suite of features and functionality. Enterprise users can consider an array of NAS or object features, such as: Data tiering and placement. NAS and object storage systems can use file tagging and object metadata policies to organize data into tiers -- placing more important or frequently accessed data into faster storage, while relegating less-critical data to less-expensive nearline disks.

NAS and object use cases in the enterprise NAS and object storage share the same fundamental purpose: storing data for enterprise users and applications. But the strengths and weaknesses of both technologies make them each suited for different uses. NAS offers a more traditional approach to data storage and is ideally suited to a wide range of tasks, anywhere file data must be stored or accessed, such as: streaming or retrieving any form of media -- such as image, video, audio and text -- represented as a file rather than unstructured object;

storing raw data files for analytics;

storing data backups or using the NAS as a file replication target;

running an array of open source business applications, such as SugarCRM, Vtiger CRM, OrangeHRM, Synology Office, Mattermost (chat) or even a variety of email servers, web servers and content management systems like WordPress -- almost any business application where block-based SAN storage isn't required;

storing, accessing and hosting VMs;

using NAS to provide file storage in a private cloud, typically through a NAS manufacturer's browser-based UI; and

using NAS storage for test and development tasks, such as web-based or server-based applications. Object storage also stores data. But the flat (non-hierarchical), nonstructured, metadata-based nature of objects makes object storage attractive for various storage applications in the enterprise, including: streaming or retrieving any form of media -- such as image, video, audio and text -- represented as an unstructured object rather than a traditional file;

storing data for analytics where objects can be extremely large databases, as object storage is often the foundation of vast and highly scalable storage facilities such as data warehouses or even data lake deployments; and

storing data backups, since object storage is often replicated or distributed, making object storage highly resilient for tasks -- such as DR, backup and long-term archival storage -- that require only infrequent access.

NAS and object storage in the cloud As more users and applications use the public cloud, providers are delivering an array of storage services designed to emulate file and object -- as well as block and application-specific -- storage resources that can offer global accessibility, high durability and high resilience. NAS. File-based storage services include the following:

Amazon EFS

Azure Files

Google Filestore Object. Object-based storage services include the following:

Amazon S3

Azure Blob

Google Cloud Storage

File-based storage services include the following: Amazon EFS



Azure Files



Google Filestore Object. Object-based storage services include the following:

Object-based storage services include the following: Amazon S3



Azure Blob



Google Cloud Storage Organizations just starting work with public cloud services, developing a hybrid cloud infrastructure or requiring ongoing local storage requirements might consider selecting storage systems that are compatible with public clouds. The key to hardware/cloud compatibility is typically in the storage system's OS platform. For example, Cohesity SmartFiles supports varied Amazon services, including S3, GovCloud, Snowball, EFS, FSx for Windows File Server and Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP. As another example, NetApp platforms such as NetApp ONTAP 9 support Google Cloud Storage.

Common NAS and object storage platforms There are many different NAS and object storage system product offerings. NAS platforms include the following: Arcserve OneXafe

Buurst SoftNAS

Ciphertex CX

Cloudian HyperFile NAS

CTERA Edge X Series

DataDirect Networks (DDN) EXAScaler

Dell EMC PowerScale

Hitachi NAS (HNAS) Platform

HP StorageWorks 4400 Scalable NAS

HP StorageWorks X9000

HPE 3PAR StoreServ

HPE StoreEasy 1000 Storage

IBM Scale Out Network Attached Storage (SONAS)

IBM System Storage N Series

iXsystems TrueNAS

LaCie NAS

NetApp V-Series

NetApp FAS

Netgear ReadyNAS

Oracle Pillar Axiom 600

Oracle Sun Storage 7000 Unified Storage System

Oracle ZFS Storage Appliance

OVHcloud NAS-HA

Panasas ActiveStor

QCT QuantaVault

QNAP NAS

Quantum ATFS

SnapServer NAS

Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM)

Western Digital Ultrastar SATA Series Object storage platform offerings include the following: Cloudian HyperStore

DataCore Swarm

Dell EMC ECS

FalconStor StorSafe

Huawei OceanStor family

Hitachi Content Platform (HCP)

Inspur AS13000G5 series

NetApp StorageGRID

Pure Storage FlashBlade

Scality Ring Storage systems must be selected carefully, based on requirements for factors such as storage capacity, form factor (tower or rack mount), network and I/O performance, resilience features and scalability.