How to plan for a potential data storage shortage

With the skyrocketing rate of data growth, it's a wonder how data centers, enterprises and people can store so much information.

Is the storage industry likely to reach a point when a "No Vacancy" sign will hang, telling users that they will need to discard all new data as soon as they generate it? Will users have to discard their history to make room for new data? Or will IT find satisfactory homes for this data deluge? The answer isn't simple.

How limited is the storage industry?

In a 2018 study, IDC predicted that by 2025 there will be 175 zettabytes of data that needs storage. Speakers at storage industry trade shows, including the Flash Memory Summit and Storage Networking Industry Association events, like to share this seemingly overwhelming extrapolation of future data requirements. The 175-zettabyte figure, while it appears large, represents an average 27% growth rate between 2018 and 2025. However, the figure also demonstrates the potential need for a large amount of storage space within just a few years.

Today, both flash memory and HDD companies exercise discipline in their production growth. Although they could ship more, they find that it's more profitable to remain just shy of creating an oversupply, since that would trigger a price collapse. Flash makers are currently managing their output to grow at a rate of about 30%, while HDD makers are increasing their shipments at an annual rate of about 20%, according to Objective Analysis evaluation.

Vendors review and trim these growth figures every quarter, and judiciously add manufacturing capacity to support them. As a result, it's unlikely that any inadvertent oversupply before 2025 would continue for long.

NAND flash shipments from SSD makers are still small compared to HDD makers' shipments, and will likely remain far behind for a long time. Expect HDDs to store the majority of the 175 zettabytes.

However, since the HDD business is growing its shipments at a slower rate than IDC's 27% projection, is the industry setting itself up for a data storage shortage?

Perhaps, but keep in mind that the use of data compression is on the rise, and that means that those 175 zettabytes won't look as large when 2025 finally arrives. While HDD makers are likely to fall short of the need for capacity, the data storage shortage shouldn't be apocalyptic in the next five years. Over the longer term, new technologies like DNA storage will emerge and provide devices that store the equivalent of today's entire internet in a space no larger than only one or two equipment racks.

Still, anticipate a shortage to be in a better position to handle it.