Micron releases first 176-layer NAND data center SSD

Micron is sampling its 7450 SSD, a portfolio of 176-layer 3D NAND drives that delivers consistent and predictable low latency during a time of supply chain shortages and disruptions to NAND production.

The new SSD, which can be purchased in three main form factors, use the PCIe Gen 4 interface, soon to be the most widely adopted interface for data centers, according to Micron. The new SSD is a follow-on to Micron's first PCIe Gen 4 data center SSD, a 96-layer NAND that it released in October.

"[The market is] ready to adopt the PCIe Gen 4 growth as the [7450] comes out," said Alvaro Toledo, vice president and general manager of data center storage at Micron. "By 2025, the expectation is that the vast majority of the units shipped will be PCIe Gen 4."

Push for performance Micron was also the first flash manufacturer to announce 176-layer 3D NAND drives at the 2020 Flash Memory Summit. At the time, the vendor said the enhanced density would bring better quality of service (QoS), consistency and predictability of latency, and performance to the data center. While density and latency were always goals, Toledo said the disruptions to supply chains have encouraged companies like Micron to focus on other issues as well. "In this era of semiconductor shortages, we need to get more for the same resources," he said. "We think the 7450 and us as being on the leading edge of that." Until the WD and Kioxia contamination issue, it was a buyer's market. Now, prices are rising for the unforeseen future. Patrick MoorheadAnalyst, Moor Insights & Strategy Patrick Moorhead, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, pointed to another disruption that could have a significant effect on the market -- the contamination at Western Digital (WD) and Kioxia NAND production facilities. "Until the WD and Kioxia contamination issue, it was a buyer's market," he said. "Now, prices are rising for the unforeseen future." The 176-layer NAND represents a density increase in an order of magnitude, lowering the price per bit. It could lower costs, all things else being equal, according to Moorhead.