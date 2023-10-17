Micron first to bring 232 layers to mainstream SSDs

Micron introduced the first 200-plus layer mainstream SSD for storage-intensive workloads such as AI, virtualization and real-time analytics.

Released Monday, the Micron 7500 NVMe SSD is a follow up to the 7450 as a mainstream or read-intensive data center drive for use cases where PCIe flash performance is needed but it doesn't have to be top of the line. At 232-layers, it currently has the highest count of vertically stacked memory cells of any mainstream SSD on the market. The drive is offered in a read-intensive option, Pro, and mixed-use option, Max, with drive writes per day and capacity being different due to overprovisioning.

This is an evolutionary -- not revolutionary -- step for Micron in that the 7500 offers good quoted performance for where it's positioned, according to Joseph Unsworth, an analyst at Gartner.

"It is a higher quality drive based on its 232 layers that comes with a more sustainable price point," Unsworth said.

Mainstream when high-performance isn't needed The 7500 can run as high as 7 GB/s and over 1 million IOPS for reads and up to 5.9 GB/s and 400K IOPS for mixed writes, according to Micron. These numbers are lower than the vendor's high-end 9400 series, a 176-layer enterprise SSD released earlier this year and has over 1.6 million IOPS for random reads and 940K IOPS in mixed write speeds. Products like the 7500 are a reflection of the PCIe market, according to Jeff Janukowicz, an analyst at IDC. When NVMe first came out, the promise of performance increases was a big driver. But the price tag for such drives is high and not all applications need top tier read and write speeds, which has paved the way for mainstream drives that offer a more conservative approach between performance and price. "What we've seen is the development of this mainstream class of product, which is more cost effective and delivers fantastic performance," he said. The 7500 targets most storage use cases in the enterprise and in clouds, according to Janukowicz.

U.3 only Micron is releasing the 7500 as U.3, 15mm PCIe Gen 4 only. Customers are now focused on adopting PCIe Gen 4 as Gen 3 devices are being refreshed, according to Micron. PCIe Gen 4 provides an increase in drive performance over Gen 3. This is where the storage market is at in terms of SSD storage, as companies phase out Gen 3 models, Unsworth said. Mainstream storage such as Micron's new 7500 series is also where the HCI market is at. "HCI doesn't need screaming performance. It's looking for a price-to-performance ratio," Unsworth said. HCI vendors still use HDDs, an indication that price is more important than performance, he said. But mainstream SSDs can compete with HDDs for use cases that require more performance and for customers willing to pay more to get it.